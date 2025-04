THE WATAUGA COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS’ REGULAR MEETING SCHEDULED ON TUESDAY, APRIL 15, 2025, HAS BEEN CANCELED. THEREFORE, THE NEXT REGULARLY SCHEDULED MEETING OF THE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS WILL BE HELD TUESDAY, MAY 6, 2025, AT 5:30 P.M. IN THE COMMISSIONERS’ BOARD ROOM LOCATED IN THE WATAUGA COUNTY ADMINISTRATION BUILDING AT 814 WEST KING STREET, BOONE, NORTH CAROLINA. FOR INFORMATION OR QUESTIONS, PLEASE CALL THE COUNTY MANAGER’S OFFICE AT (828) 265-8000.

BRAXTON EGGERS

CHAIRMAN

