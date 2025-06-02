The Watauga Arts Council Introduces Summer Art Classes for All Ages 

The Watauga Arts Council (WAC) has announced their latest in upcoming summer classes and workshops. Taught by numerous skilled instructors, WAC’s variety of classes provide students the opportunity to learn a new craft or hone in on their current artistic skills. Upcoming courses and workshops for the summer include:

4-Week Classes

– Adult Embroidery



– Adult Slow Stitching



– Adult Needle Felting



– Teens Figure Drawing



– Youth Mixed Media

Workshops



Workshops – Batik



– Barn Quilt Painting



– Coiled Basket Making



– Knitting



– Stained Glass





Student age requirements vary by workshop. More classes and workshops are expected to be added soon for the remainder of the year.



WAC is committed to accessibility, so we also offer donation-based community groups year round in addition to regular classes. Current community groups hosted by WAC include Open Studio, Knitting, Yarn Circle, and Jewelry Making.



Want to get involved or learn more? Visit WAC’s website (www.watauga-arts.org/classes) for more information and to save your spot today!



Artists and instructors: Interested in teaching a class at WAC? Please contact Krista Holt, Administrative Coordinator, at admin@watauga-arts.org or give the office a call at 828.264.1789.