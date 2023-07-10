The Walker Center Announces the 2023- 2024 Season Line Up

WILKESBORO, N.C. – The Walker Center begins individual ticket sales on Monday, July 10, at noon for the 2023-2024 season shows. This year’s lineup includes:

Dailey & Vincent, Friday, September 8, 2023, 7:30 p.m. sponsored by Hampton Inn and Holiday Inn Express of Wilkesboro

A Charlie Brown Christmas, Thursday, December 7, 2023, 7:30 p.m. sponsored by Carolina West Wireless.

DRUMLine Live, Tuesday, January 23, 2024, 7:30 p.m., sponsored by Skyline National Bank.

Michael Swenson – Hypnotist, Thursday, February 22, 2024, sponsored by Piedmont Federal Savings Bank.

The Four Phantoms In Concert, Saturday, March 16, 2024, 7:30 p.m., sponsored by Carolina Realty ERA LIVE MOORE.

This Is The 60’s Live, Thursday, June 6, 2024, 7:30 p.m., sponsored by Carolina West Wireless.

Additional Feature shows include:

A Night with Ian & Presley, Thursday, August 24, 2023, 7:00 p.m., sponsored by Bojangles North Wilkesboro (2nd St) Yadkinville, Jefferson, Galax. (THIS IS AN EXCLUSIVE SHOW TO BE HELD IN THE LAKEY BALLROOM. THIS SHOW HAS VERY LIMITED SEATING.)

Haunted Illusions, Friday, October 20, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

Dance Through The Decades, Friday, January 12, 2024, 8:00 p.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the Walker Center box office at 336-838-6260 or visit www.walkercenteronline.org.

