The Village Foundation of Blowing Rock Announces New Officers for 2025

The Village Foundation of Blowing Rock is proud to announce its newly selected leadership for the year 2025. The organization, dedicated to preserving cultural heritage and improving the quality of life in Blowing Rock, welcomes a talented and diverse group of leaders to guide its continued growth and impact in the coming year.

The new officers for 2025 are as follows:

Charles Hardin – President

– President Mike Caine – Vice President, Finance

– Vice President, Finance Logan Rowell – Vice President, Administration

– Vice President, Administration Lee Price – Vice President, Marketing

– Vice President, Marketing Will Miller – Treasurer

– Treasurer Cathy Robbins – Past President

Charles Hardin, a long-time advocate for the Foundation’s mission, takes on the role of President. Hardin has been an active volunteer and supporter of various community initiatives in Blowing Rock and brings a wealth of experience in leadership and strategic planning.

Mike Caine, stepping into the role of Vice President, Finance, brings a deep understanding of financial management and nonprofit operations. Caine’s expertise will be invaluable in ensuring the Foundation’s financial health as it continues to serve the Blowing Rock community.

Logan Rowell will serve as Vice President, Administration, where he will oversee the Foundation’s day-to-day operations. Rowell has a strong background in organizational leadership and will work to streamline processes and further enhance operational efficiency.

Lee Price, appointed Vice President, Marketing, is tasked with expanding the Foundation’s visibility and impact. Price’s background in branding and communications will play a crucial role in promoting the Foundation’s initiatives and raising awareness of its mission.

Will Miller, as Treasurer, will manage the Foundation’s financial strategy and ensure fiscal responsibility. Miller’s extensive experience in finance will ensure the organization remains on a steady course for the future.

Cathy Robbins, who will continue to serve as Past President, offers valuable historical perspective and guidance to the new leadership team. Robbins’ tenure as President saw significant growth for the Foundation, and her ongoing contributions will be vital during the transition.

The Village Foundation of Blowing Rock is thrilled to have such a capable and committed group of leaders who will continue to foster the Foundation’s work in preserving Blowing Rock’s unique character and supporting its future development.

“We are excited to welcome this group of talented individuals into leadership,” said Gina Harwood, Executive Director of The Village Foundation of Blowing Rock. “Their combined experience and dedication to our community will be invaluable as we work to strengthen the Foundation’s impact and bring even more exciting initiatives to life in Blowing Rock.”

About The Village Foundation of Blowing Rock

The Village Foundation of Blowing Rock is a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing the vitality of Blowing Rock through preservation, community initiatives, and local development. Through its efforts, the Foundation works to preserve the historic character of the town while supporting programs that benefit residents and visitors alike.

For more information on The Village Foundation of Blowing Rock, please visit www.villagefoundationofbr.org.

