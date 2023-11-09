The Town of Boone Awarded a North Carolina Attorney General’s Environmental Enhancement Grant

In March 2023, the Town of Boone applied for a North Carolina Attorney General’s Environmental Enhancement grant. On November 7th, 2023, the Town of Boone was awarded $41,400 through this program. The grant will match a $653,500 grant that New River Conservancy received to restore 1,620 linear feet of the South Fork of the New River on the Greenway Trail near Deerfield Road.

The purpose of this project will be to enhance the riparian buffer and aquatic habitat alongside the portion of the river bank of the South Fork of the New River. The project will also greatly increase the water quality of this section of the South Fork of the New River while also stabilizing the riverbank and allowing for a natural flow of the river to recommence. This is to ensure the continued safety of both the patrons of the Greenway Trail, as well as the safety of the wildlife who utilize the river.

The project will begin in the Spring of 2025, in which further information regarding restorative construction work will be notified. The Town of Boone wants to thank the New River Conservancy and the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge of Boone for their partnership for the grant application.

For more information on the awarded Environmental Enhancement grant, please contact George Santucci, Sustainability and Special Projects Manager, at george.santucci@townofboone.net.

