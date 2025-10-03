The Original Creations of 142 Regional Craftspeople Will Be on Display at the Valle Country Fair Saturday, October 18, 2025

VALLE CRUCIS, NC – The 47th annual Valle Country Fair (VCF) coming up Saturday, October 18 will feature the original handmade creations of 142 craftspeople from across the Southern Appalachians. Of those, 36 artists are exhibiting their work for the first time in 2025.

“Each artisan was chosen because they have a unique style and point of view that makes their work different from the others,” said VCF Arts & Crafts Committee Chair Carolyn Shepherd.

“A surprising number of the artists tell us that this is their favorite show,” continued Shepherd. “They like the people and the atmosphere, and they like the reason our community works so tirelessly to put on a quality event.”

Exhibitors say they appreciate that the event raises funds for local charities and to provide assistance to families in crisis. They show their support by donating 10 percent of their own proceeds back to the Fair charities.

“I think it is a lovely thing to donate ten percent of our proceeds to the Fair,” said Lisa Banner, Manager of the Crossnore Weaving Room. “The money we give back to the church pays it forward again. The tithe is accomplishing double the help.”

Since its inception in 1979, this celebration of Appalachian food, crafts, and music has raised $1.3 millionforlocalcharitiesandforHighCountryfamilieswithemergencyneeds. Atotalof127different charitable organizations (along with thousands of area families) have benefitted from the Valle Country Fair over the past 47 years.

Always held on the third Saturday in October (Saturday, October 18, 2025), activity collects around an old red barn on the grounds of the Valle Crucis Conference Center on NC Highway 194 between Valle Crucis and Banner Elk. Admission is free and parking is available in the adjoining field for $10 per car. NO PETS are allowed at the Fair.

Crafts booths, food tents, musical stages and demonstrations of harvest traditions like pressing apple cider and cooking apple butter are set up along wide lanes that meander back and forth across the meadow. Bales of hay are stacked in the intersections of these walkways to offer fairgoers places to sit while they discuss which booths to visit next.

When exhibitors apply to sell their work at the Valle Country Fair, their creations are reviewed by a jury to ensure that all articles are “original in design, form, and concept,” as well as to ensure that shoppers will have a wide variety of artistic products to choose between.

“It’s a lovely, fun fair,” continued Lisa Banner. “They make apple butter, and the music is fabulous. It’s a good hometown feel.”

The Fair is supported by the Watauga Arts Council and the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Media sponsors are Curtis Media Group, High Country Radio and Mountain Times Publications.

The event is produced by Holy Cross Episcopal Church in cooperation with the Valle Crucis Conference Center. Proceeds are used to provide grants to local non-profit organizations, and relief to local families with emergency needs. For more information, contact Holy Cross Church at 828-963-4609 ext. 23 or visit the Fair on the Web at www.vallecountryfair.org.