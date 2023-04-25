The Old Store and The New River Conservancy Present Saved By A Salamander May 20, 2023

GRASSY CREEK — The Old Store at Grassy Creek and the New River Conservancy have partnered to create a day full of fun and educational events to kick off the summer season. The first annual Saved By A Salamander Day will be held on Saturday, May 20, and will be filled with numerous activities, vendors and live music.

Conservation of the New River in Ashe County has a rich and successful history that deserves to be remembered and celebrated. By raising awareness and celebrating success, Saved By A Salamander Day will not only share the story of conservation, but also educate the community about conservation efforts that will help everyone enjoy the New River and its remarkable wildlife for years to come.

To begin the day, participants will have the opportunity to paddle the New River with staff from the New River Conservancy. Presentations are scheduled for the morning at New River State Park and Elk Shoals. Speakers at New River State Park will share the history of the conservation effort, including the citizen-led fight against damming the New River. At Elk Shoals, participants will learn about one of the country’s most celebrated conservation and recreation success stories.

From noon to 5 p.m., The Old Store will host an afternoon of fun and education with multiple vendors, speakers, and demonstrations. In addition, food trucks and refreshments will be available. To round out the day, the Jeff Little Trio will perform live from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

At this time, The Old Store and the New River Conservancy are inviting interested businesses or individuals to help make the inaugural event a success. Sponsorship tiers are:

$1,000 – Hellbender Logo on all marketing and outreach materials (website, social media, onsite banners, press releases, radio ads) Special recognition during evening music performance and logo on a cake Sponsor of and participation in the video highlights “What Does the New Mean to You” Two free T-shirts Complimentary booth

$750 – Snot Otter Logo on all marketing and outreach materials (website, social media, onsite banners, press releases, and radio ads) Participation in the video highlights “What Does the New Mean to You” Two free T-shirts Complimentary booth

$500 – Water Dog Logo on marketing and outreach materials (website, social media, email, onsite banners, press release) Two free T-shirts Complimentary booth

$350 – Lasagna Lizard Name on all marketing and outreach materials (website, social media, email blast, onsite banners) Complimentary T-shirt

$150 – Mud Cat Name on all marketing and outreach materials (website, social media, email blast, onsite banners)



To learn more about the event or to become a sponsor, visit www.savedbyasalamander.org and make plans to join in this day of education and celebration.

