The Nexsen Ringers Present “Holiday Bells” Concert

The Nexsen Ringers, a community handbell choir will present “Holiday Bells” on Saturday, December 16th at 4:00pm.

You will be amazed to hear the holiday classics on this unique instrument. This talented group consists of musicians from all ages and walks of life. They come together to share their unique love of handbells across all musical genres with the High Country. Don’t miss the technical display of choreographed teamwork as multiple musicians perform as one.

This is a free concert and open to the public. Donations are appreciated and will support ongoing equipment needs. The concert will be at 471 New Market Blvd, directly behind the New Market Shopping Center, in the church Sanctuary. For more information, respond to this email, call 828-264-6090 or visit booneumc.org/Holiday-Bells.