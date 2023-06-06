“The Lifesaver Event” Proves Helpful, Informative to Area Senior Citizens

By Sherri Norris

Lisa Wallace with the Charlotte office of the Social Security Administration, offers helpful advice to participants at the recent “Lifesaver Event” in Boone. Photo by Sherrie Norris

The recent “Lifesaver Event” in Boone proved to be just that for a number of area citizens who attended the seminar sponsored by Jason Sirmon, Edward Jones Financial Advisor, along with Blackburn, Childers & Steagall, CPAs, both of Boone. Registration assistance was provided by the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce.

Held at the High Country Home Builders Association in Boone, the two-day sessions brought to the forefront some of today’s hot topics on aging and financial issues, led by area and state experts.

It was not only educational and informative, attendees agreed, but it was helpful to hear from others in the audiemce who have experienced, or are currently in the midst of some of life’s toughest situations.

Attendees were given the opportunity to ask questions and share some of their challenges with aging parents, difficult family situations, and other personal experiences that often catch seniors unaware and/or unprepared.

Billie Joe Lister was all smiles as she returned to Boone with her presentation on Medicare. Former director of the Lois E. Harrill Senior Center in Boone, Lister was recently named Northwest Regional Manager of NC SHIPP. Photo by Sherrie Norris

Several in attendance spoke of how helpful the information was to them as they begin “strategic planning” for their future and/or that of someone they love.

According to Dorinda Bouboulis, branch office administrator for the Edwards Jones host office in Boone, the goal of the event, which was free and open to the public, was to help inform the community about ways to prepare for Medicare and Social Security, knowing the requirements, when to sign up, etc., as well as saving and investing for the future, along with tax and estate planning.

At right, Jason Sirmon, Edward Jones Financial Advisor of Boone and host of the Lifesaver Event, welcomes Lori Hubbard, left, representing MFS (investment management) for her segment of the seminar. Photo by Sherrie Norris

“These are just some of life’s big events for which we know that the earlier you start preparing, the more informed you will be.”

Following the event, participants were asked to complete surveys, which helped Sirmon’s office measure its success and to plan for future events.

“A lot of the comments we received proved that our efforts were successful,” said Bouboulis. “Attendees shared that they learned indepth knowledge (about Social Security and Medicare, the plans, the parts, etc.) and that the knowledge they gained will help to prepare them earlier, rather than try to fix things later, while avoiding penalties. Our goal was to provide for the community, unbiased, quality resources that allows individuals to make informed decisions that increase their quality of life. We feel good about the end results.”

Presenting a high-energy and very informative 90-minute discussion on Medicare was Billie Joe Lister. No stranger to many in the area as the former director of the Lois E. Harrill Senior Center in Boone, Lister is now the Northwest Regional Manager of the North Carolina Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program, and said she was happy to be back in Boone for the day.

Lisa Wallace, Public Affairs Officer with the Charlotte-based Social Security Administration, provided valuable information and cleared up questions attendees had on various Social Security topics, including coverage of benefits, surviving or divorced spouses eligibility, income limits and qualifying ages, yearly updates and rule changes.

Helpful information on market updates, investments, tax planning and related topics was provided by local financial advisor and event host, Jason Sirmon, who was joined by Lori Hubbard/Massachusetts First Securities consultant, Tara Senner and Brandy Bradley, with Blackburn, Childers and Stegall.

Estate planning and processing was covered by local attorney Nathan Miller, representing Miller & Johnson Law Firm, as well as Watauga County Assistant Clerk of Court, Patrick Campbell.

Local attorney, Nathan Miller, spoke to attendees on the importance of estate planning. Photo by Sherrie Norris

Refreshments and lunch were provided.

Sirmon’s office would like to thank those who helped sponsor and host the event, the representatives who enlightened their audience with helpful information and handouts, and for each participant in attendance.

Sirmon plans to offer a condensed version of the event, Lifesaver 2.0, with Medicare and Social Security topics, in September.

For more information, call (828) 264-0642 or visit edwardjones.com; the office is located at 147 Meadowview Drive in Boone.

