The Liar’s  Bench in Lansing Presents the Liar’s Loft, Art Exhibition

The Liar’s Bench of historic downtown Lansing North Carolina presents the Liar’s Loft, art exhibition and pop up winter shop.

Featuring a variety of artwork, including paintings, photography, and handmade items from 12 different local artists. The majority of the works will have a connection to Hurricane Helene and the impact it has had in Western North Carolina. Many pieces will be available for purchase or through silent auction with each artist selecting a percentage to be donated to a cause of their choice. The grand opening night will be 4pm, December 19 at 134 S. Big Horse Creek Road, with the show running for 2 months. Refreshments will be available for purchase at the Liar’s Bench.

The Lansing community has shown grit and grace in the aftermath of the destruction of their beloved mountain town. Come share in that spirit while supporting local artists and businesses.

