The Kings Bees to Play a Special Indoor Blues Concert at the Watauga County Public Library

BOONE, NC – The King Bees began traveling the Deep South nearly 40 years ago, seeking out Blues masters and gathering cultural history. Mentoring under American Roots Music greats soon led to friendships, collaborations, performances, recordings, and a rich musical trove chronicling Black musicians during and after segregation, and into current times.

Through song and conversation Rob “Hound Dog” Baskerville and Penny “Queen Bee” Zamagni will journey from the beginnings of Blues in slavery through its unfolding as a predominant influence in both American music and life. Along the way they’ll dismantle the myth that Blues is all about “crying in your beer,” and reveal its expressive ability to uplift and enliven.

Please join us for this free event at the library at 6:30 pm on Thursday October 27th and enjoy this much loved and highly talented musical duo, The King Bees! Learn more about them at: https://kingbees.info/

Thank you to The Friends of Watauga County Public Library for their support in making this concert possible.

