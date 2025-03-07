The King Street Farmers’ Market Will Host Senior Day on March 15th From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m

The King Street Farmers’ Market will host Senior Day on March 15th, 2025 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m at 252 Poplar Grove Rd, Boone.

Come out to the King Street Farmers Market to show appreciation for our local seniors! Our sponsors, Lifestore Bank, will be tabling the market to provide support for this integral part of the community. We are having a giveaway for our oldest farmers market shopper! If you think that you are the oldest shopper at the market, swing by the manager’s booth to enter to win a King Street Market Tote bag and a $20 gift card. Be sure to stay for a presentation at noon by Lifestore Bank on how to avoid phishing scams.

Join us for a market filled with local produce, meat and eggs, handmade art, and fresh baked goods, live music, informative resources for seniors, and the opportunity to connect with other seniors in the High Country!

“I hope that we can provide meaningful support and appreciation for our local seniors! As they are invaluable to our community and we want to give back to them as much as possible.” said Nina Nicholson, the King Street Farmers’ Market Assistant.

While you shop for a variety of local goods, foods, and products, enjoy live folk covers by local musician, Lowell Cooke. Local extension agent Margie Mansure will also lead a cooking demonstration with free samples for anyone to try and a recipe card to try it out yourself with farmers market produce!

Remember, the King Street Market doubles all SNAP benefits up to $75 a day! Bring your EBT card to the manager’s booth to double the value of your benefits and shop local food at half price!

About King Street Farmers’ Market

The King Street Farmers’ Market, powered by Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture, has returned for the 2025 season! The market, operating since 2017, is a cozy and warm indoor space for farmers to continue their market season into the winter. The Winter King Street Market is designed to provide a season extension for producers and provide an opportunity for a market even in those cold winter months.

For more information about featured vendors and special events, customers are encouraged to follow us on Facebook @KingStreetMkt and on Instagram @kingstreetmarket. For general inquiries, email farmersmarkets@brwia.org. To be added to the weekly newsletter, sign up at bit.ly/ksmnews.

About Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture

Formed in 2003, Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture (BRWIA) is a women-led organization that builds an equitable, sustainable High Country local food system by supporting producers and cultivating community connections that educate, inspire, and increase the demand for local food. To learn more about BRWIA, please visit www.brwia.org.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

