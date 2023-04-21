The Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival Honors App State Theatre & Dance

The Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival announced their national awards and Appalachian State’s very own Theatre and Dance Department has received four of them. The first award is for Distinguished Achievement in Stage Management in The Moors, which was presented to Brady Warlow, Gray Fandel, Harlow Sousa, and Benjamin Perkins. Next, the award for Distinguished Performance Ensemble was presented to App State for The Moors. Alexa Nemitz was awarded Distinguished Performance by an Actor in The Moors. The Distinguished Achievement in the Facilitation of a Brave Rehearsal Space was awarded to App State in The Moors. This last award is a new one that “celebrates teaching artists who create a rehearsal room community that prioritizes the mental, physical, and emotional well-being of their student artists; empowering them to safely engage with challenging theatrical stories.”

“The Kennedy Center Citizens Artist Awards recognize programs in higher education using theatrical production to promote long-term societal impact through an artistic lens, to encourage empathetic exploration of the complex culture and physical world, and to advocate for Justine on campus and throughout the world. The Kennedy Center Citizens Artist Fellows represent the overall diversity of the national audience the Kennedy Center strives to reflect and serve.”



The Moors is a story of two sisters and a dog who live out their lives on the bleak English moors, dreaming about love and power. The arrival of a sweet-faced governess and an anxious bird set them all on a strange and dangerous path. The Moors is a dark comedy about love, desperation, and savagery. It was directed by Dr. Paulette Marty and was performed here on campus last fall at the Greer Studio Theatre.



Theatre and Dance is proudly hosted within the College of Fine and Applied Arts at Appalachian, one of seven departments in the college.

About the Department of Theatre and Dance

The Department of Theatre and Dance is one of seven departments housed in Appalachian’s College of Fine and Applied Arts. Its mission is to facilitate transformative experiences for students and the public, which cultivate compassionate, creative, and collaborative communities through theatre and dance. The department also offers coursework for integrated learning through the arts to the general university student population. Its dynamic co-curricular production program provides exemplary theatre and dance experiences to departmental students, the university community and the region.



About Appalachian State University

Appalachian State University, in North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Mountains, prepares students to lead purposeful lives as global citizens who understand and engage their responsibilities in creating a sustainable future for all. The transformational Appalachian experience promotes a spirit of inclusion that brings people together in inspiring ways to acquire and create knowledge, to grow holistically, to act with passion and determination, and embrace diversity and difference. As one of 17 campuses in the University of North Carolina system, Appalachian enrolls 20,641 students, has a low student-to-faculty ratio, and offers more than 150 undergraduate and graduate majors.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

