The Hope Center Welcomes New Director, Prepares for Annual Fundraisers

With the leadership of a new executive director, two major fundraising events returning in the very near future — and most importantly, clients receiving compassionate care on a daily basis — the staff and volunteers at The Hope Center in Boone are very busy these days.

Joining the organization on July 10 as the new Executive Director, Bevin South brings 15 years of non-profit leadership experience to the organization; her background includes nine years as the Director of Assisted Living and Memory Care, and most recently, Director of Strategic Initiatives and Special Projects, both for Generations Ashe in West Jefferson.

South follows a strong line of leadership as she becomes the sixth director since the ministry began 33 years ago.

“I am overwhelmed with excitement and gratefulness for the privilege to join with the amazing staff, board of directors, and this wonderful community, to continue and further the mission of The Hope Center,” South recently stated. “My desire is to continue to build upon the strong foundations set by those before me — to grow and nurture the impact this organization has in our community.”

South shared that she is passionate about meeting people where they are, coming alongside them with support and encouragement as they navigate through seasons of uncertainty.”

She sees Hope as “a place of light and love,” and adds, “I am honored for the opportunity to be a part of it.”

The mission of The Hope Center inspires confidence, builds community, and promotes the well-being of women through medical, emotional, and practical services,” South described. “We serve hundreds of women each year with free and confidential care at our location on Howard Street in Boone.”

However, she is quick to remind us that these services are only accomplished through the generous support of individuals, families, churches and businesses who believe in the mission and vision of the center.

Fundraising and Community Outreach, Necessary Components to Fulfilling the Mission

South joined the organization just in time for Hope’s participation in the recent Back 2 School Festival and the organization’s upcoming major signature fundraising events of the year. First, and just one week away, is the Evening of Hope banquet. Taylor Campbell, Director of Operations at The Hope Center, said, “We hope you will join us next Thursday, Sept. 7, for a special opportunity to hear from several Hope clients and volunteers about the impact of the ministry of Hope. While the deadline to respond is now, we will not turn away any last minute guests, as we believe God has great things in store for this coming evening. We look forward to gathering together with this Hope-filled community!”To reserve your seat and learn details of time and location, call/text 828-265-4357.

Dodgeball for Hope, an annual tournament fundraiser that, due to COVID, was postponed for 2021 and 2022, is returning for 2023 and is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 7 at Hardin Park Elementary in Boone.

“I am thrilled that Dodgeball for Hope is back!” said South. “I was fortunate to have played in the 2019 and 2020 tournaments and remember how it was not only a lot of fun, but there was an incredible amount of purpose for our community, especially for women and men who are facing the uncertainty of an unplanned pregnancy”.

Dodgeball for Hope is a family-friendly, community competition, she added. “We are eagerly anticipating a wonderful event this year and want to encourage our supportive community to get a team, or two, or three together. Participation is guaranteed to be enjoyable! Participants can walk away at the end of the tournament with not only the experience of community, but the assurance in knowing that they are making a difference in the lives of women and men in the High Country.”

A team consists of five individuals and the registration fee for a team is $100. Due to overwhelming support from their sponsors, 100 percent of all registration fees will go directly toward supporting Hope’s efforts to meet the tangible and pressing needs of women in the High Country facing unexpected pregnancies.

Registration will open at 1 p.m. on game day with the Minor League (12 & under) beginning at 2 p.m.

A Women’s League will be offered again this year following the minor league. The Major League (13+) will be the final event of the day.

The Hope Center encourages those who may not be interested in playing to show your support by just coming to watch. There is no admission fee for observers.

Interested individuals should visit www.choosehope.org/dodgeball to register. Each person who registers will receive a free T-shirt and prizes will be awarded to the winning teams.

There are also various volunteer opportunities available for the day of the event — and volunteers are needed. For questions about registration, volunteering or for more information, call 828-265-4357.

About The Hope Center

Founded in 1990 as a grassroots organization, The Hope Center offers free and confidential care for women facing an unintended pregnancy.

Vision

To be the first choice for a woman facing an unintended pregnancy in the High Country.

Mission

Inspire confidence, build community, and promote the well-being of women through medical, emotional, and practical services.

Services

Medical:

Lab Grade Pregnancy Tests

Limited Obstetric Ultrasounds

Lab Grade STI Testing and Treatment

Medically accurate abortion and pregnancy information

Emotional:

Clinical Mental Health Counseling

After Abortion Counseling

Practical:

Community Resource Referrals

Journey Through Motherhood Mentoring Program

Yes, She Can! Student Scholarship

Childbirth Education Classes

For more information, contact:

208 Howard Street in Boone; Call or text: 828-265-4357; visit

www.choosehope.org

Follow on Facebook and Instagram:

Facebook.com/choosehope.org

Instagram.com/thehopecenterboone

