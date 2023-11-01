THE GIBSON BROTHERS LIVE AT THE APPALACHIAN THEATER

BOONE, N.C.- On Thursday, November 9, the Appalachian Theater will host The Gibson Brothers, Eric and Leigh, in their debut performance on the Doc Watson Stage for Americana Music. The performance by the multi-award winning duet begins at 7:30 p.m. and doors open at 7:00 p.m.

What started as a discovery by Ricky Skaggs after a performance at the Ryman two decades ago has turned into a successful career for the pair in the bluegrass music scene. From working with big names such as Black Keys singer Dan Auerbach and producer Jerry Douglas, the Gibson Brothers have a resume anyone in country music would be proud of.

Released in early 2023, many are calling the Gibson Brothers widely acclaimed album “Darkest Hour” their best album to date. Written during the COVID lockdown, the album was intentionally crafted to sound as impressive in live performance as the recording does.

“Guys, the world’s going crazy. Let’s let this be our little cocoon.” Said the pair. “And we did. We cut all of the acoustic stuff and then went home and didn’t play any more gigs until things started opening. Then we went back and finished the record with Jerry in February of 2021.”

Del McCoury once said, “…when I hear someone like the Gibson Brothers, I know it’s them from the first note. They have that little thing in their voices that no one else has.”

Reserved ticket prices for the AppTheatre performance are $17 for adults and $12 for students with valid ID. Prices include ticketing fees and tax, and are available through App Theatre’s online ticketing system, which is accessible 24/7. Guests may phone 828.865.3000 or visit the lobby box office between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. from Tuesday through Friday, or two hours prior to showtime for each event. For a complete performance schedule of all upcoming events, or to sign up for the theater’s e-blast distribution list, visit the organization’s website at www.apptheatre.org.

Events, days, dates, times, performers and prices are subject to change without notice.

About the Appalachian Theatre

The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country is a historic Art Deco theatre built in 1938, renovated, and restored to a 629-seat state-of-the-art performance venue which reopened to audiences in October 2019 to serve the North Carolina High Country region as a non-profit performing arts center. Programming includes a diverse array of live performances, concerts, films, community arts, educational and civic events. More information about the Appalachian Theatre, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, is available by calling 828.865.3000 or by visiting www.apptheatre.org.

Courtesy of Appalachian Theatre

