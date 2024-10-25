The First Section of the Blue Ridge Parkway Re-opens

Courtesy of the National Park Service

BLOWING ROCK, NC – On Wednesday morning, October 23, 2024, the Blue Ridge Parkway opened to traffic from milepost 285.5, at Bamboo Gap, to milepost 305, near Beacon Heights, in the Blowing Rock, North Carolina area. This is the first section of roadway to open in North Carolina since Hurricane Helene. Opening this section of the park provides improved transportation links while communities address ongoing storm recovery on other local routes.

“We realize how critical the Parkway is for our region,” said Blue Ridge Parkway Superintendent Tracy Swartout. “While much work remains, we are prioritizing our efforts in less-damaged areas that have the most impact for community connectivity, and that we are able to reopen safely. We are anticipating opening additional sections of the Parkway that support adjoining communities, soon.”

Because the Parkway is a narrow, two-lane road with shifting grades, curves, and limited sight distances, commercial vehicles are prohibited on the Blue Ridge Parkway for the safety of all drivers. There are no truck lanes, runaway truck ramps or places for a large commercial vehicle to slow down and pull over. Violators will be subject to a citation as well as a fine of up to $5,000.



Park visitors are also urged to use extra caution when visiting the parkway areas that are open. Visitors should anticipate closed facilities and trails in this approximately 20-mile section of the park and follow directions on local signage regarding facility or trail closures.

Sites CLOSED for ongoing assessment and repair within the specified corridor include:

Interior of the Moses Cone Manor House and Carriage Barn restrooms, milepost 294.0

Boone Fork Trail, milepost 296.5

Price Park Campground, milepost 296.9

Areas that will be OPEN to visitors within the specified corridor include:

Bass Lake (restrooms available), milepost 294

Moses Cone Manor House parking and carriage trails (no restrooms available), in and around milepost 294

Price Lake Picnic Area (expect portable toilets), milepost 296.4

Other trails between milepost 285.5 and 305 (use with extreme caution)



Visitors should be aware that trail assessments have not been completed and caution should be exercised when hiking. Visitors may encounter hazards on trails such as landslides, tree debris, and washed-out sections or bridges. For safety reasons, the park asks that people continue to be patient and respect remaining closures. Multiple seen and unseen hazards exist in closed areas and crews and heavy equipment will be working to make areas safe for reentry.



The hurricane left tens of thousands of downed trees across the roadway and caused nearly three dozen rock and mud slides. The slides have occurred above and below the road and have also severely damaged or swept away the roadbed in numerous places. To date, crews have reopened over 200 miles of road. Since September 30, 2024, over 100 Blue Ridge Parkway employees, along with over 275 employees from 37 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, representing 64 parks and offices across the NPS, have been on the Parkway assisting with recovery efforts. Their expertise spans a wide variety of roles including sawyers, carpenters, arborists, and equipment operators.



Current conditions and updates can be found on the Blue Ridge Parkway website at www.nps.gov/blri and on the park’s social media platforms at @BlueRidgeNPS (Facebook, X and Instagram).

