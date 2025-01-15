Boone Area Chamber of Commerce is Pleased to Announce the Winners of the 2024 Watauga County Business of the Year Awards

The annual Business of the Year Awards are sponsored by Carolina Mountain Title.

The winners will be formally recognized Thursday, January 16, 2025, during the 9th Annual High Country Economic Kickoff Luncheon, presented by Highstreet Insurance & Financial Partners. We are excited to share that Thursday’s event is officially sold out.

Business of the Year nominations were submitted by Chamber and community members with winners selected by the Chamber’s Business Development committee. The Chamber received over 90 nominations for High Country businesses.

Organizations were awarded based on criteria that includes staying power, growth in sales and/or workforce, innovative products and services, strong response to adversity, contributions to community-oriented projects, and use of local resources in business operations.

