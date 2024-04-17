Boone Area Chamber of Commerce Invites You to the 8th Annual 4 Under 40 Awards Ceremony!

This year’s event takes place at the The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country on Wednesday, April 24 from 5:30 – 7:30 pm. This annual showcase of emerging leaders is presented by title sponsor Appalachian Commercial Real Estate.

Come meet, mingle, and celebrate with 16 emerging High Country leaders honored across four categories: Business Owner, Rising Star, Non-Profit Professional, and Education Professional.

Four finalists are recognized in each group and introduced to the audience, with one winner honored per category. In addition, the Respect Your Elder Award will be presented to an individual who displays a deep impact as an influencer, motivator, and mentor to our emerging leaders of tomorrow.

The evening will include heavy hors d’oeuvres and two complimentary beverages from the bar. This event serves as a great networking opportunity for young professionals in the area to interact with some of the High Country’s experienced leaders in a fun and welcoming atmosphere.

8th Annual 4 Under 40 Awards Tickets are $39.00.

