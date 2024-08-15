Boone Area Chamber of Commerce 75th “Spirit of Boone” Annual Membership Gathering Sept. 12

The Boone Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to invite you to our highly anticipated “Spirit of Boone” Annual Meeting, a celebration of our community’s vibrant spirit and shared accomplishments over the past year. This event is more than just a gathering—it’s an opportunity to connect, collaborate, and contribute to the growth and prosperity of our beloved Boone community.

One of the highlights of the evening will be our silent auction, featuring an array of exciting packages generously donated by local businesses. Whether you’re looking for a relaxing weekend getaway, a dining experience at one of Boone’s finest restaurants, or unique local goods, there’s something for everyone! Funds raised through the silent auction directly support our Chamber’s initiatives, helping us continue to foster a thriving business environment and community.

Event Details

More to come!

Doors open at 5:30 pm. Grab a refreshing drink, mingle, and get settled for an evening of celebration! All guests will take their seats at 6:30 pm for welcome remarks and a delicious dinner prepared by the Grandview Catering team. As you enjoy your meal, we will present a video tribute that recognizes our annual award winners.



Following dinner and the awards presentation, the celebration continues with live music by the Pressley Laton Band.



STAY TUNED!

In the weeks ahead, we’ll unveil more thrilling surprises and details about this year’s Spirit of Boone!

Tickets are $75 and include:

Dinner prepared by Grandview Catering.

Live music by the Pressley Laton Band.

Pressley, a two-time graduate of Appalachian State University, will be joined by Daniel Ames on guitar, Austin Summers on bass, and Ray Edmonds on drums.

Pressley, a two-time graduate of Appalachian State University, will be joined by Daniel Ames on guitar, Austin Summers on bass, and Ray Edmonds on drums. Two (2) drink tickets with the option to purchase additional beverages.

Opportunity to network with an anticipated audience of over 400 business leaders and guests.

Bringing a larger group? Corporate tables are available for $650 and include seating for (8), logo placement in the venue, and a mention from the podium during the presentation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

