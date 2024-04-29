The Blue Ridge Chapter’s Annual Native Plant Sale Events Coming May 18 and June 15

“Getting Ready For The Sale” Photo by SH McBean

The Blue Ridge Chapter’s annual native plant sale events are coming up soon! Both will be held at the Daniel Boone Native Gardens located at 651 Horn in the West Drive, Boone. The dates for the events are Saturday, May 18 and Saturday June 15, rain or shine. In the event of rain, the location will be moved across the street to the picnic shelter in Boone Park. Both events will run from 8:00am to 11:00am.

“It’s time to jump on the Native Plant Bandwagon- Be square or be bare! All the wildlife will love you for it, stated Mark Rose, Founder Blue Ridge Chapter/North Carolina Native Plant Society.

Buyers can expect to find over 70 different varieties of perennials, ferns, grasses, sedges, trees and shrubs native to this region and well suited to our local growing conditions. Growing native plants benefits both the environment and the gardener. Native plants readily provide food, shelter and protection for the insects, birds and other wildlife in their given region, promoting a healthy environment. The gardener benefits because native plants are well suited to their particular climate, annual rainfall, soil conditions and elevation; so they require less fertilizer or additional watering.

All the plants provided for this sale have been responsibly propagated in accordance with all plant protection laws.

Knowledgeable sellers and members of the Native Plant Society will be on site to help answer questions about plants, growing environments and pollinators.

Most perennials, trees, and shrubs are priced from $6.00 to $25.00. Some rare species will be individually priced. Cash, credit cards and checks are accepted. This is a non-profit fund raiser with proceeds from the sales benefitting the Daniel Boone Native Gardens and the NC Native Plant Society.

About the Blue Ridge Chapter of the North Carolina Native Plant Society:

The mission of the North Carolina Native Plant Society is to promote the enjoyment and conservation of North Carolina’s native plants and their habitats through education, protection, propagation, and advocacy. The Blue Ridge Chapter in Boone is the newest chapter started in 2015. For more information see https://ncwildflower.org/blue-ridge/.

About the Daniel Boone Native Gardens:

Opened in 1963, the mission of the gardens is to protect and conserve plants in addition to educating visitors about native plants of North Carolina. The Daniel Boone Native Gardens are located at 651 Horn in the West Drive, Boone, NC. The Gardens are always open. Donations are welcome. Suggested donation is $2 for adults and free for children under 16. For more information see https://www.danielboonenativegardens.org/.

