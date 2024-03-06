The Blue Ridge Chapter – NC Native Plant Society Monthly Meeting is Wednesday, March 13th

The Blue Ridge Chapter – NC Native Plant Society monthly meeting will be held on Wednesday, March 13th, at the Holiday Inn Express, 1943 Blowing Rock Road in Boone. The meeting room will open at 6:30 and we’ll start the meeting at 7:00.

The program is Ben Graham from AudubonNC. Ben will be discussing the Native Plant Bill that Audubon has been working to get through our legislature for some time, what all it involves, and how it will change our state for the better. Hope to see you there — it should be very informative!!

A reminder about winter weather: If the Watauga County schools are closed for the day on our meeting date the meeting will be cancelled for that month!

