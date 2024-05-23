The Banner House Museum Announces Summer 2024 Hours, Tours, and Tickets

The Banner House Museum is excited to announce hours, tours, and tickets for Summer 2024!

Experience 19th-century life in Banner Elk and the High Country in the home of Samuel Henry Banner, one of Banner Elk’s early settlers and his his wife, Jane Hyder Banner, and their seven children. The circa 1870 house has been furnished with period heirlooms donated and loaned by area residents to tell the story of Banner Elk life from the 1870’s to the 1900’s. Additionally, an Exhibition Room highlights local history from the nineteenth and twentieth century. Along with popular guided tours, this year’s exhibitions will feature new text and image panels enhancing the visitor’s experience. In addition, visitors may see a volunteer weaver demonstrating traditional hand-weaving techniques on a floor loom.

The museum opens for summer visitors on June 8, 2024. Hours are 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. General admission is $5 per person and includes a house tour. The museum is located close to downtown on Hickory Nut Gap Road near the Banner Elk Greenway and next to the Mill Pond. The address is 7990 Hickory Nut Gap Road Banner Elk, NC 28604-2261.

Can’t visit in person? Check out the museum’s website at http://bannerhousemuseum.org/. A free PocketSights virtual walking tour is available for mobile download via link on the museum’s calendar page: http://bannerhousemuseum.org/calendar/

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

