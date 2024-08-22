The 24th Annual Blue Ridge Conservancy 5K Set for September 21st in Blowing Rock

The Blue Ridge Conservancy 5K and Kids Fun Run, a favorite autumn event in the high country, returns to Blowing Rock on September 21, 2024. Now in its 24th year, the run begins in downtown Blowing Rock and winds its way through the Mayview Neighborhood, challenging runners with hills and switchbacks, and rewarding participants with spectacular views and delicious treats. Proceeds benefit Blue Ridge Conservancy, a local land trust committed to protecting lands with agricultural, cultural, recreational, ecological, and scenic value.

The 5K is sponsored by Stick Boy Bread Company, and the Kids Fun Run is sponsored by Blue Ridge Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine.

“We’re so excited about this year’s 5k and Fun Run,” says BRC Director of Communications Leila Jackson. “For 24 years now, this event has been an opportunity for the community to gather for a beautiful fall morning run to support BRC’s work in the High Country, and to enjoy treats from our amazing local sponsors. We’d love for everyone to come join us.”

Those who participate in the 5K race will receive a t-shirt and race bag, and there will be awards for the top three fastest runners in each ten-year age category. Kids signing up for the Fun Run will receive a t-shirt, bag, and special treats from Stick Boy.

Register for the event here: https://www.athlinks.com/event/blue-ridge-conservancy-5k-15646

For more information, including a map, visit: https://blueridgeconservancy.org/blue-ridge-conservancy-5k

Thank you to the sponsors of the event: Stick Boy Bread Co., Blue Ridge Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine, Ashemont Title, Moltox, Rosemyr Corp., McGuire Woods, Mayview Park HOA, Hemlock Inn, Rumple Memorial Creation Cares Committee, Bistro Roca, Mast General Store, Booneshine Brewing Co., M-Prints, Appalachian Ski Mountain, Bald Guy Brew, EarthGirl Ceramics, New River Distilling, and Snake Mountain Iron Works.

