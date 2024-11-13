Tenth Annual Festival of Trees Lights up the High Country Raising Funds to Support Area Children Through the Western Youth Network

A group of friends who call themselves “The Misfit Toys” have decorated a tree every year for the WYN Festival of Trees, including this one in 2023. Pictured from left to right are Jan Blair, Joni Petschauer, Cindy Wallace, Jean Roberts and Micki Early

Trees are lighting up in the High Country this week as the 10th annual Festival of Trees launches across Watauga, Avery and Ashe Counties. This much anticipated holiday event — raising funds to support area children through the Western Youth Network (WYN) — features more than 100 decorated trees and wreaths displayed in business organizations and public spaces from Tuesday, November 19 through the festival conclusion on Thursday, December 5.

Last year, the fundraiser raised approximately $112,000. “It has become an important part of supporting the mission of WYN,” said Jennifer Warren, Executive Director of the Western Youth Network. “Through all the storms of life, WYN helps children thrive. This year and every year, our work contributes to the health and wellbeing of individual children and to the entire community.”

The WYN Festival of Trees Wreath Workshop will be held in the Grandview Ballroom at Appalachian State on Tuesday, December 3. Tickets are available on the festival website.

A selection of live and artificial trees, decorated by designers, retailers, High Country businesses and individuals, will be sold on an online auction which opens at noon on Wednesday, 11/20. Some of the trees include gift certificates and other items adding to the value of the beautiful decorations.

Leslie Eason, whose Real Estate Team is one of the four “Festival Champion” sponsors this year, said the annual event brings the community together to kick off and celebrate the holiday season. “I think after the challenges we have faced this year following Hurricane Helene, the festival is especially needed, both to raise funds for WYN kids who have been impacted, as well as lift the spirits of everyone in the community,” she said.

Eason has been involved in the Festival of Trees since its first year, either as a bidder, a tree designer or a sponsor. Graystone Lodge, The Speckled Trout and Curtis Media Group are the three other Champion sponsors in 2024, joined by more than 25 other sponsors contributing to the success of the fundraiser.

Festive holiday wreaths — most of which will be on display at the Watauga Recreation Center —will be added to the auction on Wednesday, 12/4. The public can access the customized WYN Festival of Trees map to guide them to tree and wreath display locations, or may view them on the auction site.

The final week of the festival brings events for the whole family to enjoy. Tickets are available for a wreath-making workshop, scheduled on Tuesday, 12/3, for participants to create wreaths for the auction. The public is welcome at a free holiday film showing of “Elf”, running at the Appalachian Theatre at 7pm on Wednesday, 12/4 (reservations recommended). A $20k-in-One-Day Giving Campaign kicks off during the movie.

For the festival finale, everyone is invited to a free hot chocolate social at the Watauga Recreation Center on Thursday, 12/5 — where wreaths may be purchased on-site and taken home.

To access the online auction, full event calendar, reservations, tickets and other information, please visit wynfestivaloftrees.com.

The Footsloggers tree is always a festival favorite, with last-minute bidding up until the close of the auction. Footsloggers has participated in the Festival since the inaugural year, and celebrates 10 years of support this year with a tree displayed in the Boone store.

This beautiful tree was displayed in Graystone Lodge in Boone in 2023. This year, Graystone is one of the top festival sponsors and will have a tree in their lobby.

About Western Youth Network

The mission of Western Youth Network is to transform our High Country community by nurturing and empowering our children so they live healthy, engaged and fulfilled lives. WYN serves children in Watauga, Ashe, Avery, Alleghany and Wilkes counties — addressing Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) and their consequences through trauma-informed interventions and advocacy. WYN accomplishes this through four core initiatives including mentoring, after school programs, summer camp and community health projects.

