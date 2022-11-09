Ted Budd Wins United States Senate Seat in North Carolina

By Tim Gardner

In the race for the United States Senate seat from North Carolina, results from all 2,655 voting precincts in the state’s 100 counties (including one-stop early and absentee votes) for the November 8 General Election are final.

Republican Ted Budd, North Carolina’s 13th congressional district representative (which covers the North-Central part of the state), won the senate race. Budd got 1,891,342 votes state-wide. Democrat Cheri Beasley, the former Chief Justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, got 1,755,716 votes. Libertarian Shannon W. Bray received 50,812 votes and Green Party candidate Matthew Hoh garnered 29,163 votes. There were 2,477 write-in votes for the seat.

On election night, Budd was slightly ahead of Beasley in a race then still too close to call. Almost 100 precincts had still not reported their results by around 11:00 p.m.

Budd will replace retiring Republican senator Richard Burr. Budd will assume the Senate post in 2023.

