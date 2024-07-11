Symphony by the Lake in Blowing Rock Returns to Chetola Resort on Friday, July 19th

Symphony of the Mountains returns to perform at the 2024 Symphony by the Lake in Blowing Rock, NC. Their concert, “Live from Vienna” with soloist Roy Cornelius Smith, will take place outdoors at Chetola Resort on Friday, July 19th at 7:30pm.

With Symphony of the Mountains’ electrifying performance, this concert promises to be an unforgettable night for fans of all ages. The Symphony will be joined by soloist Roy Cornelius Smith whose voice will shine with songs like “Bring Him Home” from Les Misérables, “Granada,” and “Take Me Home, Country Roads.” The Symphony will also perform patriotic favorites like “Armed Forces Salute” and “God Bless the U.S.A.”

Bring your family and friends, and a lawn chair, and enjoy a fabulous evening of music under the stars! Symphony by the Lake is held rain or shine.

Hailing from Big Stone Gap, Virginia, Roy Cornelius Smith has established himself among the ranks of the finest tenors of his generation through his voice of exceptional color and beauty, his compelling dramatic interpretations, and outstanding musicianship. Smith now lives in Vienna, Austria and has performed leading tenor roles at many opera houses and festivals, including the Salzburg Festival, Metropolitan Opera, Vienna Volksoper, New York City Opera, and more.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, July 19th

Time: 7:30pm

Location: Chetola Resort, Blowing Rock, NC

Ticket Info:

Cost: $70 for adults

Tickets available online at www.symphonybythelake.com/tickets/, in person at the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce office, or by phone (828) 295-7851.

Subscriptions and individual tickets are now on sale for the Symphony’s 2024-2025 Season, “Symphonic Stories.” Please email info@symphonyofthemountains.org for more information.

