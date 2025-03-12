Switzerland Inn Reopens for its 115th Season in the Blue Ridge Mountains

Switzerland Inn, an MMI Hotel Group property, announced today its official opening for the 2025 season. With an earlier start to the traditional season, the property proudly welcomes guests and the local community for an extended period following last year’s abbreviated season. Moreover, in a historic move, the hotel will remain open through the end of the year, providing visitors the opportunity to celebrate the holiday season and New Year’s festivities in the serene beauty of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

“Each new season at Switzerland Inn is special, but this one carries even more meaning,” commented Switzerland Inn General Manager Whitney Ledford. “Our team has worked hard to prepare this year, knowing that we’re not just reopening our doors—we’re helping revive the tourism vital to our community’s recovery after last year’s natural disaster.”

The Main Lodge and The Fowl Pub & Taproom are now open and welcoming guests, as well as the two private residences and the mountain view suites. Other outlets and accommodations will reopen in phases over the coming months. Most notably, on April 1, the beloved Chalet Restaurant, followed by Provision Haus, The Spa at Switzerland Inn, and additional accommodations on April 18.

In a historic first, the Main Lodge and The Fowl Play Pub & Taproom will remain open through the holiday season and into the New Year, extending the magic of Little Switzerland beyond its traditional operating months. Culinary enthusiasts can anticipate refreshed menus at both restaurants, with creative dishes and craft cocktails designed to highlight the best of the region. Additionally, coffee lovers will enjoy expanded selections at Provision Haus, catering to various tastes and preferences.

This year, Switzerland Inn will debut a particularly meaningful new addition to the Chalet Restaurant: Julie’s Gallery. This heartfelt tribute honors former guest service representative and artist-in-residence Julie le Roux, who was tragically lost last year. The gallery will feature a rotating showcase of local artists in partnership with the Little Switzerland Artisan League.

“Of course, this year brings new challenges as our region continues its recovery and rebuilding efforts,” continued Ledford. “Getting here might take a little extra planning this season, but we’re here, we’re ready, and we can’t wait to welcome our guests back!

Guests traveling to the area this season should be aware that due to ongoing roadway maintenance following last year’s natural disaster, navigation applications may not reflect the most accurate routes and closures. Guests are encouraged to visit the resort’s website or call ahead for updated travel information to ensure a smooth and enjoyable journey to the property.

For more information about Switzerland Inn or to start planning your stay for the 2025 season, visit SwitzerlandInn.com or call (828) 765-2153.

ABOUT SWITZERLAND INN

Switzerland Inn is a seasonal destination set in the scenic Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina within a historic, Swiss-inspired town called Little Switzerland. Operating as the only privately owned property on the entire 469-mile stretch of the Blue Ridge Parkway, Switzerland Inn is the quintessential stop for travelers looking to revel in sweeping panoramas of the deep valleys and distant ranges the region is renowned for. The hotel boasts a variety of accommodations, from traditional guestrooms to suites, standalone cabins, and spacious, secluded cottages. On-site activities include pickleball, an outdoor pool with hot tubs, a spa, retail shops, firepits, and lawn games. Distinct dining concepts include the full-service, fine-dining Chalet Restaurant, the neighborhood watering hole The Fowl Play Pub & Taproom, and Provision Haus, a gourmet grab-and-go grocery and ice cream shop outfitted with specialty coffees, homemade ice cream, and grab-and-go picnic items and supplies. Explore nearby experiences such as Grandfather Mountain Nature Park & Swinging Bridge, The Orchard at Altapass, hiking at Mount Mitchell, horseback riding at Springmaid Mountain, and thrill-seeking auto/moto adventurers can make the trek to ride the Diamondback, North Carolina 226A, one of Western North Carolina’s last great mountain roadways. The quaint town of Little Switzerland, named for its semblance of the foothills of the Swiss Alps, offers an enchanting downtown experience for visitors to explore. For more information and to book your stay, visit www.switzerlandinn.com or call (828) 385-4500. Follow along via Facebook and Instagram for the latest news.

