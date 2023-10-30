“Surviving the Holidays,” Sunday, Nov. 5, Offers Hope and Encouragement For Those In Grief 

By Sherrie Norris

Holidays are difficult for many of us for a myriad of reasons, but for those who have experienced the recent death of a loved one, the pain often seems unbearable.

To help those who are hurting, and especially as they prepare for the upcoming holidays, Mount Vernon Baptist Church of Boone is offering a special session of its GriefShare Ministry from 4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5.

“We know that facing the holiday season can be so challenging when you are grieving the death of a loved one,” said Bud Russell, Pastor of Congregational Care and Adult Discipleship at Mount Vernon. “We would like to invite those in our community who have experienced the passing of a loved one to join us for ‘Surviving the Holidays,’ one-time session, that we think —and hope — will offer strength and comfort for the days ahead.”

Russell and his wife, Betty, have led the GriefShare Ministry at Mount Vernon for a number of years, and see this annual holiday focus as “a great support opportunity” for those in grief.

Through a 35-minute video, participants will hear real-life experiences from those who have courageously made it through the journey of grief; they will learn of helpful resources available to help them take their own steps forward, as well as practical tools and tips to deal with the accompanying emotions and challenges.

“There will be a time of (informal) discussion and sharing around our tables,” Russell added. “And, we’ll also enjoy a delicious catered meal together.”

Previous participants in this annual seminar have shared how the event provided them with “a safe and supportive space,” where everyone there has that “one common denominator” and all are welcomed by a caring ministry team.

“I discovered that it’s better to walk through your grief with others who understand, rather than trying to walk through it alone,” one said.

Another participant admitted that she was “skeptical,” at first, but quickly understood that she was where she belonged and that she “got so much out of it.”

There is no cost to attend, but registration is needed for materials and food.

For more information and/or to register, visit https://www.griefshare.org/holidays/events/47502 or call Angie Derrick at 828-266-9700.

Mount Vernon Baptist Church is located at 3505 Bamboo Rd. in Boone.

What is GriefShare?

GriefShare is a support group to help individuals move through the grief process in a safe, welcoming place where people understand the difficult emotions of grief. Through a 13-week group, participants discover what to expect in the days ahead and what’s “normal” in grief. Since there are no neat, orderly stages of grief, you’ll learn helpful ways of coping with grief, in all its unpredictability—and gain solid support each step of the way.

