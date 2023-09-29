Supreme Court Justice Allison Riggs to speak at Watauga Democrats’ Oct 7th Rally

Justice Allison Riggs, newly appointed to the NC Supreme Court by Governor Roy Cooper, will give the keynote address at the Fall Rally of the Watauga County Democratic Party on October 7. The rally will take place at Boone United Methodist Church on New Market Blvd. in the church gymnasium. Tickets to the rally and barbecue are $15 and available online at WataugaDems.com.

Over the years, Justice Riggs has proven success as a civil rights litigator who has served as lead counsel in numerous voting rights cases both in state and Federal Court. Her work has focused on fighting for fair redistricting plans, against voter suppression, and advocating for electoral reforms to expand access to voting for all people.

Justice Riggs was a civil rights litigator who has served as lead counsel in numerous voting rights cases brought by the Southern Coalition for Social Justice; has made two appearances at the U.S. Supreme Court arguing against gerrymandering; and has litigated redistricting cases in Texas, Florida, Virginia, and North Carolina. She served as lead counsel for Rucho v. League of Women Voters of North Carolina, making the case that partisan gerrymandering claims should be allowed to be heard in federal court. She was a lead litigator in Moore v. Harper, a U.S. Supreme Court case involving partisan gerrymandering in North Carolina. Riggs was also among the attorneys who successfully represented Common Cause North Carolina in Harper v. Hall resulting in the North Carolina Supreme Court’s striking down the General Assembly’s unlawful gerrymandering.

Prior to her Supreme Court appointment, Justice Riggs served on the NC Court of Appeals. On her last day serving, Riggs voted with the majority in three cases upholding the 2019 SAFE Child Act as constitutional.

The rally begins at 5:30pm on October 7th and includes a classic BBQ dinner buffet, a silent auction, a pre-order bake sale, and the induction of new members into the Watauga Democratic Party Hall of Fame.

For any questions, please contact Emily Bish by phone or text at 828.898.2960 or by email at emmyem.bish@gmail.com

Courtesy of Watauga County Democratic Party

