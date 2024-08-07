Summer Winding Down At De La Cruz Farms, But Derby Day Is Just Around the Corner on Sept. 7

Horses and their leaders are looking quite “dapper” in derby hats and 1920s attire in preparation for an exciting event at De La Cruz Farms. Photo submitted.

By Sherrie Norris

It’s been a busy summer down on the farm — in particular at De La Cruz Farms in Watauga County. Summer camps for youngsters of all ages and abilities have filled the calendar, as dozens of participants have enjoyed life-changing and enhancing experiences.

There is rarely a dull moment at the Deep Gap location and even more excitement is on the way.

The inaugural Deep Gap Derby Day, benefiting De La Cruz Farms, is coming soon and promises a unique evening of fun with live entertainment, raffles, a catered meal and a chance to hear from families whose lives have been impacted by the ministry of the farm.

On Saturday, September 7, from 3-6 p.m., De La Cruz Farms will host the event, featuring what is being described as a “fun game of horse patty palooza.”

Owner Bencita Brooks explains, “This is an opportunity to purchase squares with numbers on them that will be part of a grid. This grid will be painted on the ground within a fenced-in area. On the day of the event, we will release three of our horses into this fenced area that will ultimately choose the winners. The first horse patty that lands on a person’s numbered square will win $2500, the second horse patty to land on another person‘s numbered square will win $1500 and the third patty to land on a person’s numbered square will win $500.”

Purchase of one square includes dinner for one person and enjoyment of live band music, she said.

It’s pretty simple, Brooks shared. “Check it out at delacruzfarms.com;

Go to the main bar and click on events; then ‘click here’ for event tickets.

Scroll down and choose the option for Deep Gap derby day raffle ticket $150. The other two options include purchase of a $50 dinner ticket per person (does not include chance at raffle) or buying a table for eight for $400 (does not include chance at raffle).

These online purchases through e-giving are tax deductible since De La Cruz Farms is a 501(c)(3) organization.

So, plan now to be a part of this event and have fun while supporting one of the area’s most amazing nonprofit organizations.

Learn More About De La Cruz Farms

According to Brooks, who along with her husband, Jeff, and their daughter, Bella, own and operate De La Cruz Farms with a few dedicated staff members and dozens of committed volunteers, their nonprofit organization exists “to provide therapy services, recreational equine sessions and outreach opportunities to our community as inspired by their Christian faith.” Their logo sums it up well—“Restore, Learn, and Grow.”

Their vision is simple: To magnify Jesus and live gospel-centered lives; their core values include a commitment to Christ; Compassion for Others. Community Involvement: and humility:

“We are a faith-based organization,” Brooks told us. “We trust the Lord to provide resources and provisions. Just as the Lord has lavished His grace upon us, the sessions at the farm are provided at no cost to the family. We kindly receive financial gifts, since our only funding is through private contributions.”

Offered at De La Cruz are therapy services, recreational equines sessions, and so much more, based on the needs and abilities of their participants.

The “Hooves-n-Honey” aspect of the farm includes not only the equine services, but also a year-round honey farm that makes substantial contributions to the organization’s operation. Currently, more than 100 hives produce some of the best honey the area has to offer.

And, De La Cruz also invites guests to the area to stay at the Air bee-N-bee, a family and pet friendly home away from home with character and charm in every corner. The Air bee-N-bee is located in the Honey House where honey is processed and bottled in the heart of Deep Gap.

For more information on the upcoming Derby Day or simply to learn more about this unique nonprofit organization, and how you can be part of its ongoing mission, visit www.delacruzfarms.com or call

828-964-8152 to schedule a visit.

Donations are always appreciated and may be made online or mailed to

De la Cruz Farms, PO Box 165 Deep Gap, NC 28618.

