Summer Experiences at Grandfather Mountain – Beat the Heat and Have Some Fun

Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, is looking forward to the summer months on the mountain filled with daily programs, special experiences and an array of events.

“The summer months are such a special time on the mountain,” said Jesse Pope, president and CEO of the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. “Our programming offers guests unique opportunities to experience the mountain, and we are especially excited to welcome visitors back to the mountain after Hurricane Helene. The N.C. High Country is open for business and we eagerly anticipate a busy summer season.”

Check out these ways that you explore and learn at Grandfather Mountain this summer season.

Beat the Heat

In summer, Grandfather Mountain is the perfect place to escape the warmer weather in the surrounding regions. Temperatures are usually 10-15 degrees cooler than the foothills below, and on most days there is at least a slight breeze.

The warmest temperature ever recorded near the Mile High Swinging Bridge is 83 degrees Fahrenheit, and average highs for the months of July and August are around 70 degrees.

Summer visits to Grandfather offer a refreshing adventure, whether it includes hiking one of the mountain’s trails, enjoying a picnic at an overlook or strolling around the animal habitats.

Daily Programs

During the summer months, Grandfather Mountain’s talented team of educators offer daily programs, included with the price of admission, to showcase the natural wonders of the mountain.

Through November 9, Grandfather will offer daily programming, including Keeper Talks, during which guests can speak with park educators about the habitat animals — black bears, cougars, river otters, bald eagles and elk — and watch them receive an enrichment. Enrichments are special treats, new toys or unfamiliar scents designed to break up the animals’ routines and help keep them active and intellectually stimulated. Keeper Talks run between 10 and 15 minutes and are held daily, every half hour from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the environmental wildlife habitats area.

During Grandfather’s Junior Naturalist program, park educators help younger guests use scientific tools to make observations about natural phenomena. These 30-minute programs take place outside of the Wilson Center and are held at 11:30 a.m., daily through Aug. 17 and weekends Aug. 23 to Nov. 9.

For those who are inspired by great heights, the 15-to-20-minute Peaks and Profiles program will be offered daily at 1 and 3 p.m. by the Mile High Swinging Bridge. Grandfather’s educators discuss the mountain’s unique weather, climate, flora and fauna at this program.

Animal Encounters provide guests with a close look at some of the mountain’s off-display educational animal ambassadors while a park educator answers questions about the animal. Encounters last around 30 minutes and are held daily at 2 p.m. through Aug. 17 and on weekends at 2 p.m. through Nov. 9 at the habitat path above the otter habitat (or at the Wilson Center on inclement weather days).

Inside the Wilson Center for Nature Discovery, Random Acts of Science allows guests to learn about native plants and animals, use weather instruments to record data, investigate minerals, skulls or even tiny organisms under a microscope and more. Educators host the 30-to-45-minute event at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and at 11 a.m., 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on weekends.

Ramble with a Naturalist takes place outside the main entrance of the Wilson Center at 1 p.m. on weekends. Guests are invited to take a short stroll with a naturalist for seasonal topics – including wildflowers, weather, pollinators, mushrooms, butterflies and more.

May Wildlife Rehab Center Animal Talks provide an opportunity to meet some of the ambassador animals from Lees-McRae College’s May Wildlife Rehabilitation Center and learn about birds, animal rehabilitation and wildlife protection. These talks are held Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Williams Outdoor Learning Space through July 26.

To learn more about Grandfather Mountain daily programs and others, visit www.grandfather.com/daily-programs.

Experiences

Now through Nov. 2, Grandfather Mountain will offer special experiences, like Meet the Bears and Behind-the-Scenes Tours, available at an additional cost.

Meet-the-Bears Tours take participants behind the scenes to meet some of Grandfather Mountain’s resident black bears and learn all about them, including their names, daily routines, histories and more. Meet-the-Bears Tours are offered on weekends, last approximately 30 minutes and are offered at 11 a.m. Reservations are required for this special experience.

Behind-the-Scenes Habitat Tours allow guests to see where the cougars and otters sleep overnight, meet black bears that are not commonly on display, learn the ins and outs of caring for the animals year-round, observe a training session and find out why the animals call Grandfather Mountain home. Behind-the-Scenes Habitat Tours are offered on weekends, last one hour and are offered at 12:30 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. Reservations are required.

Paint With an Otter allows the unique opportunity to meet an otter, choose nontoxic paint colors for the artwork and watch as a habitat keeper guides the animal through the painting enrichment. Upon completion, participants can select the painting that they like the best to take home. The experience lasts for 30 minutes and is offered on weekends at 11:30 a.m. Reservations are required.

Keeper for a Day offers the special experience of learning how to care for Grandfather’s resident animals, clean their habitats and prepare their food. Keeper for a Day also includes a painting session with one of the habitat animals. This three-hour “work shift” is offered on Tuesday mornings, through October. Reservations are required.

To learn more about Grandfather Mountain experiences, visit www.grandfather.com/experiences.

Individuals with limited mobility should inquire about availability when booking Meet the Bears or Paint With an Otter. A UTV is available to transport guests with mobility issues if lined up in advance.

Events

The mountain’s event schedule is in full swing in the summer, with offerings for all nature enthusiasts.

Adult Field Course Series

All-day workshops combining learning in the classroom and on-the-mountain exploration.

Explore the Biodiversity of Grandfather Mountain: A Habitat Identification Workshop

July 19, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Join us for an in-depth exploration of the natural community types found on Grandfather Mountain. Participants will learn to recognize distinct habitats by studying their characteristic flora, fauna and environmental conditions. This workshop will enhance the ability to classify habitats and deepen the understanding of the complex interplay between species and their environments. This event is an additional cost.

Hummingbird Natural History with Banding Demonstration

Aug. 16, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Enjoy the chance to learn all that you have ever wanted to know about hummingbirds. In this course, participants will learn about the lifecycle of hummingbirds, from migration to nesting to where they spend their winters. The main focus will be on ruby-throated hummingbirds, but there will also be discussion about other species that show up in the Carolinas. Additional cost.

Grandfather Presents Series

Annual speaker series with internationally and nationally known presenters who make conservation and exploration their life’s work.

T. Edward Nickens

July 24, 4:45 – 7:45 p.m.

Our State columnist T. Edward Nickens provides an enriching presentation on “If a Brooke Trout Could Talk: What it might say bout passenger pigeons, climate change, hope, the future and most importantly, fly fishing. Nickens is editor-at-large and columnist for Field & Stream, contributing editor for Garden & Gun and Ducks Unlimited magazines and editor-in-chief of Trail, the saltwater flyfishing magazine. Additional cost.

Jeff Corwin

Aug. 7, 4:45 – 7:45 p.m.

For nearly three decades, Jeff Corwin has been telling stories of wildlife and nature to a global audience through his many celebrated television series on ABC, NBC, Travel Channel, CNN, Food Network, Disney Channel and Discovery Networks. Join Corwin in conversation that focuses on animal advocacy, nature and human empowerment. Additional cost.

Mindfulness and Well-being Series

A new series providing attendees an opportunity to focus on being present in the moment through forest bathing, deepening your connection with nature and community and enjoying the many gifts nature has to offer.

Nature and Forest Therapy at Grandfather Mountain

July 25, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Join Mattie Decker, a certified forest therapy guide for a relaxing 2-to-2.5-hour stroll through the forest at Grandfather Mountain. Through a series of invitations, guests will have an opportunity to focus on being present in the moment, deepening their connection with nature and community and enjoying the many gifts that nature has to offer. Additional cost.

Exploring Forest Bathing with Creative Experiences

Aug. 22, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Mattie Decker joins us on the mountain in August for a course that allows participants to bring whatever items they please to express themselves (e.g., musical instruments, camera, journal, art, etc.) in order to form a deeper connection to nature. Inspired by shinrin-yoku, the Japanese art of immersing oneself in a forest environment, forest bathing walks invite guests to spend time in nature in a way that inspires healing for the individual, as well as our fraught ecosystems and our community. Additional cost.

Grandfather by Night Series

Grandfather Mountain will offer six Grandfather by Night experiences throughout the summer season. Guests will have the exceptional opportunity to explore the mountain after hours with their own personal guides. This is a chance to discover some of the park’s nighttime wonders, watch a stunning sunset and experience the mountains like never before. This popular event is designed for individuals who are eight years of age and older. Tickets for the Grandfather by Night series are limited and sell quickly. Visit www.grandfather.com/grandfather-by-night to select and secure your event spot now.

Animal Enrichment Day

July 30, All day

On Animal Enrichment Day, guests see firsthand how Grandfather Mountain cares for its resident animals. Join the team to watch animal enrichment demonstrations, talk directly with keepers and participate in family-oriented games and crafts. Included with admission.

Junior Naturalist Day

Aug. 9, All day

Junior Naturalist Program activities throughout the day will be provided specifically for children ages 5-12, but all ages are welcome. Guests will be able to meet some critters up close and personal around the Wilson Center. Included with admission.

SOLO Wilderness First Aid (WFA) Course

Aug. 23 – 24

2-day event, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This workshop will take place at Grandfather Mountain and will be hosted by Nantahala Outdoor Center’s SOLO Southeast Wilderness Medicine and Survival School. Instruction both days is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. All participants must be 14 years or older. Anyone under 18 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

To view an in-depth list of Grandfather Mountain’s summer offerings, visit www.grandfather.com/event-calendar.

The nonprofit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world through education, exploration and example. For more information, visit www.grandfather.com.