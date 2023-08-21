SugarTop Resort Opens New Tavern

SugarTop Resort HOA board member, Chris Hice (Left), General Manager, Shannon Beaumont (Center), and board treasurer, Bob Volpe (Right) at the recent grand opening of the facilities new Overlook Tavern.

SugarTop Resort on Sugar Mountain recently held a grand opening celebration to launch their new bar lounge at the facility, The Overlook Tavern. SugarTop’s General Manager, Shannon Beaumont, was the chief organizer and hostess of the event. Beaumont said, “We are very excited and proud of this new addition to our resort’s amenities. While primarily the tavern will only be available to our owners and their guests, the venue is also available for lease for local area businesses and organizations for private events. Several local area organizations and civic groups have already reserved it for special meetings or social gatherings.”

Bob Volpe and Chris Hice, two current SugarTop HOA board members, were responsible for organizing the HOA’s new business venture, securing the licensing, and setting up the vendor accounts. Chris Hice said, “I personally made multiple trips back and forth to Raleigh for the past few months working with the North Carolina regulatory agencies to secure the proper licensing and setting up vendor accounts. Currently we are approved for beer and wine sales and have a very extensive menu of popular items. It’s been a lot of work but a true labor of love.”

SugarTop HOA Board Treasurer, Bob Volpe said, “This space in our building has been underutilized for many years and our board is very optimistic about not only introducing a new amenity for our owners and guests to enjoy, but also about a new potential revenue source for our HOA. Our GM and her staff have done an amazing job of getting this place in first class shape and setting up everything from scratch. It’s basically like opening a new business.”

Anyone interested in more information about the community availability of the new Overlook Tavern can contact Shannon Beaumont at 828-898-6211 or sugartophoa@sugartop.org.

Courtesy of SugarTop Overlook Tavern.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

