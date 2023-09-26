Sugar Mountain Ski Resort Shapes a Smoother Guest Experience and Aims to Build a Snowier Future

Sugar Mountain Ski Resort, North Carolina. Tuesday, September 26, 2023 – Heading into the 2023-24 winter season skiers and snowboarders visiting Sugar Mountain Resort can expect to experience a smoother and more convenient equipment rental process. In partnership with Wintersteiger, an online equipment rental sign-up system along with newly installed touch screen kiosk stations are expected to streamline the guest’s experience.



Known for its snow making prowess, Sugar Mountain Resort ups-the-ante by adding six new fully automated SMI snow making machines. With the installation of those new snow makers guests can expect to see more wonderful white snow piling up throughout Upper and Lower Flying Mile, on the top of Big Birch, through lower Easy Street, and all over the Ski School Play Yard.



Feeding air to those new SMI machines and to the entire fleet of Sugar’s snow making system which covers 125 skiable acres, is a brand new 4,000 CFM compressor. The new compressor complements the four existing compressors.



With steadfast maintenance and upkeep over the years, the base lodge built in 1969 remains truly authentic. This summer, from the lower level to the upper level, the floors have been freshened up with new carpet. New windows have been installed. Outdoor siding has been replaced and the slope side deck has been rebuilt.



Shaping a smoother guest experience and aiming to build a snowier future are enhancements that Sugar Mountain Resort hopes will charm its guests.



Sugar Mountain Resort is North Carolina’s largest snow-sports resort. It strives to provide the most electrifying skiing, snowboarding, ice skating, tubing, and snowshoeing experience possible. Historical winter season opening dates and annual natural snowfall totals can be found here.



For opening day information please call 828-898-4521. In the meantime view the webcams for a real-time look at Sugar Mountain. Sugar is Sweeter!



Courtesy of Sugar Mountain Resort