Sugar Mountain Ski Resort Partners with SKIDATA, Widens Northridge, Adds Additional Snowmaking Machines, and Purchases a New Fleet of Snow Groomers

Sugar Mountain Ski Resort has partnered with SKIDATA to offer an RFID chip-based, digital ticket system. Come this winter season, a personalized, reloadable RFID card will offer various onsite (via ticket agents or kiosks) and online lift/slope ticket purchasing options. In addition, the new SKIDATA ticket system will modernize the tubing and ice-skating purchasing experience by offering online sales only.

The Northridge slope which meanders from the Mountain’s 5,300’ summit to the famed Gunther’s Way slope or to the subtle Switchback slope has doubled in width and been outfitted with new LED lights. “Giving skiers and riders more space and brighter night session runs always makes for a more pleasurable experience,” excitedly explains Resort owner, Gunther Jochl.

With favorable winter weather, the installation of three new fully automated SMI snow making machines on Northridge and another on Flying Mile should see more snow accruing. To back up those new snow making machines, a second efficient centrifugal 4,000 CFM compressor has replaced two aging ones.

Meticulously groomed slopes, dating back to the mid-70’s has always been a staple at Sugar Mountain Resort. The tradition continues. Adding to the existing fleet, a new Pisten Bully 600 winch cat and two new Pisten Bully 600 free groomers will hum up and down Sugar’s slopes every day, twice a day ensuring its trademark combed corduroy.

With the recent advancements in technology and infrastructure upgrades on Sugar Mountain, looking forward to another winter season just got brighter!

Sugar Mountain Resort is North Carolina’s largest snow-sports resort. It strives to provide the most electrifying skiing, snowboarding, ice skating, tubing, and snowshoeing experience possible. Historical winter season opening dates and annual natural snowfall totals can be found here. For opening day information please call 828-898-4521. In the meantime, view the many webcams scattered around the mountain for a real-time look at Sugar Mountain.

