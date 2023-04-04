Sugar Mountain Golf Club Opens for 49th Season

Sugar Mountain Public Golf Course is extra colorful in May with rhododendron in bloom –

photo by Todd Bush

(Sugar Mountain) It’s a sure sign of spring. The Sugar Mountain Golf Club opens for the season on April 21, according to Golf Director Tom McAuliffe and Village Manager Sue Phillips. The 18-hole public course, which opened in 1974, is owned and operated by the Village of Sugar Mountain. The par-64 layout was designed by Frank Duane to maximize every mountain view, brook and rhododendron forest on the 60-acre site. The course features nine par threes, eight par fours, and a single par five.

“We want the golf course to be in fantastic condition to begin the season,” says Bill Daniels, Course Superintendent. “With that said, currently we are constructing a new tee on #10, renovating bunkers on several holes, and allowing damage to heal in the fairways from the winter activities on the course.”

The course receives high reviews from players across the nation. In fact, Golfer’s Choice ranked them #11 in their “Best Public Golf Courses in North Carolina” 2022 list based on ratings and reviews on GolfPass.

The village still has a few seasonal job openings for the golf course, including cart washers and grounds maintenance. Applicants should apply atwww.SeeSugar.com/employment or in-person.

Sugar Mountain Golf Club will be open every day, 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. through October 31, and they will host many tournaments and fundraisers this season. Their own Sugar Mountain Golf Classic Tournament returns on August 26 and 27.

The Caddyshack Café with the big outdoor deck overlooking the golf course will also reopen on April 21. Their popular Grillin & Chillin summer concert series kicks off on Memorial Day and continues on Wednesday evenings. The neighboring public tennis courts reopen on May 15.

Golfers can take advantage of the low season rates through May 11. For 18 holes, the green fee is $22 and cart fee is $16. After 3 PM, the green fee drops to $17 and the cart is $11. Season Memberships are available. The local pass of $55 for permanent residents of Avery, Ashe, Watauga, Mitchell and Carter Counties brings additional discounts.

For more information, go to http://www.SeeSugar.com/golf or call 828-898-6464.

