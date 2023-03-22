Strong showing by Watauga high school and middle school cycling teams in ‘Crankin’ at the Creek’

Photo courtesy of Watauga Mountain Biking Team

Special Report. ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. — The Watauga Pioneers High School and Middle School mountain bike team had a strong team and individual results at the first 2023 NC Interscholastic Cycling League series race, “Crankin at the Creek” at Browns Creek Trail in Elizabethtown, NC. The Pioneers high school team placed 11th out of 47 teams and the middle school team placed 19th out of 44 teams competing.

The Browns Creek race course provided a variety of features for a bike trail: climbs, switchbacks, fast descents, berms, and flowing singletrack. For the Watauga student athletes used to high country mountain biking, this was a relatively flat course. One loop around the course was approximately three miles and student athletes completed various numbers of laps depending on their grade level.

