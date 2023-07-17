Statement from Avery County Sheriff’s Department

The Avery County Sheriff’s Department has received a report of an unknown person identifying themselves as a Deputy for the Sheriff’s Office, calling people and saying the person failed to appear in Federal Court and a warrant for their arrest was issued. The caller will then say the person can send money, banking information and/ or other personal information to pay for the bond.

If you have an outstanding warrant the Avery County Sheriff’s Office will come to your home in person and deliver you to the Magistrate’s Office.

If you receive a phone call similar to this, please hang up. Do not give any person information.

If you have any questions in regards to this please contact our office at (828) 733- 2071.

Thank you.

Mike Henley, Avery County Sheriff

