State Employees Can Use Their Balance of Community Service Leave to Serve as Nonpartisan Poll Workers for Upcoming Election

State employees can use their balance of Community Service Leave — up to three days (24 hours) of paid time off — to volunteer with their County Board of Elections as nonpartisan poll workers during this fall’s election, the Office of State Human Resources announced today.

“State employees are the backbone of North Carolina and we’re so grateful that they always step up to help when we need them,” said OSHR Director Barbara Gibson. “We hope the ability to use Community Service Leave for nonpartisan poll work encourages more state employees to serve with their local Board of Elections this year.”

In recognition of concerns about a poll worker shortage for the upcoming election, State Human Resources Director Barbara Gibson granted state employees the ability to use Community Service Leave (CSL) to serve as nonpartisan poll workers. The goal is to help all County Boards of Elections recruit more poll workers, making it easier for North Carolina voters to vote during Early Voting, Oct. 17-Nov. 2, or on Election Day, Nov. 5.

Every state employee gets 24 hours of Community Service Leave per year to volunteer in their community. Community Service Leave cannot be used for electioneering or campaigning for political parties, candidates, or nonprofit organizations involved in election activities. Employees must have supervisor approval to use Community Service Leave.

The State Board of Elections requested that state employees be able to use their Community Service Leave for nonpartisan poll work. It estimates that North Carolina still needs more than a thousand additional nonpartisan poll workers for the General Election.

In response to being informed that state employees would be able to use Community Service Leave to support County Boards of Elections, the State Board of Elections Director Karen Brinson Bell said “State employees are dedicated public servants in their day-to-day work. We’re grateful that they can use their

community service leave for the 2024 general election to serve the public in another way – by being part of our democratic process and serving millions of North Carolina voters in this important election year.”

To volunteer as a nonpartisan poll worker, complete the online Democracy Heroes survey through the State Board of Elections or contact your County Board of Elections directly. On Election Day, nonpartisan poll workers must be registered to vote in and serve in their home county. During early voting, nonpartisan poll workers do not have to be registered to vote and may work in any county.

For additional information, please review the FAQs posted to the Office of State Human Resources website. State employees can also contact their Agency Human Resources Office for more information.

