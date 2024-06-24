St. Mary of the Hills Presents Concert of American Music on July 7  at 3 pm

Tenor Tyler Young and Tyler Dellaperute, pianist, bring a recital of solo piano and vocal works by American composers to the next Summer Concert at St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Church on Sunday afternoon, July 7 th at 3 pm. They’ll perform works by Amy Beach, Cole Porter, George Gershwin, Scott Joplin, Fats Waller, and others for a delightful afternoon of music on this holiday weekend.

Dr. Young began his musical career as a church pianist at age 17. He went on to teach chorus and general music in public schools, privately, and at Catawba Community College, before joining the faculty at ASU as Visiting Assistant Professor of Voice and Director of Opera Workshop. He has sung major roles in opera, oratorio, and musical theater both in the states and abroad, and was for three years the Music Director at Horn in the West.

Tyler Dellaperute is a pianist based in Boone, and played a well-received concert at St. Mary’s during the 2023 summer season. Outside his primary role as Lecturer of Piano at AppState’s Hayes School of Music, Tyler is actively engaged in the Boone community as the pianist at First Presbyterian Church and choral director at the Temple of the High Country. In addition to his varied career as teacher, tuner, and performer, Tyler enjoys adapting to a variety of musical styles including classical, jazz, pop, sacred, and klezmer.

St. Mary of the Hills’ Friends of Music presents a variety of local and AppState artists once a month on Sunday afternoons from May through October. All concerts are free and everyone is welcome. The church is located on Main Street in Blowing Rock. For more information, please call the church office at 828.295.7323, or follow us on Facebook @ MusicfromStMaryoftheHills.

Tyler Dellaperute

Tyler Young

