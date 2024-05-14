St. Mary of the Hills Announces Summer Concert Series; Kicks Off on May 26th

High Country Improv Collective

St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Church is pleased to announce an exciting and diverse series of Sunday afternoon summer concerts featuring local and AppState musicians every month through October.

Sponsored by the Friends of Music at St. Mary’s, the season kicks off on May 26th with the genre-bending group ‘High Country Improv Collective’ – an eclectic group of musicians promising a fun performance that has been described as “a crazy, beautiful, musical experience…an afternoon of spontaneous musical exploration.” The group includes Karen Caldwell on vocals, Jim Banks – trumpet and flugelhorn, Rob Falvo – percussion, Jim Lodin – Piano, Harold McKinney – trombone, and Cindy Tate-Gibson – accordion. Prepare to be entertained and surprised!

Other concerts in the series are –

June 16, the Pansy Club, presenting their own style of jazzy folk ballads

July 7, Tyler Young, tenor

August 11, Alicia Chapman, oboe

September 22, the ASU Horn Quartet

October 20, Bair Shagdaron, piano

All concerts will be in the nave of the church on Sunday afternoons at 3 pm. Concerts are free and everyone is welcome. The church is located on Main Street in Blowing Rock. For more information, please call the church office at 828.295.7323 or follow us on Facebook @ MusicfromStMaryoftheHills.

