Spruce Pine Alien Festival Prepares for a RETURNAlien Invasion of Massive Proportions on June 8th with Experts & Researchers

The Small Town of Spruce Pine North Carolina prepares for a RETURNAlien Invasion of massive proportions! On June 8th the town of Spruce Pine awaits the visitation of 10’s of thousands of show guests and Alien Interstellar visitors to the downtown Main Street Spruce Pine, NC on Oak Avenue.

Alien Lovers and UFO believers don’t want to miss the Spruce Pine Alien Festival and hear the latest information from the Spruce Pine Alien experts, scientist & researchers on the local area sighting, as well as, the recent shoot downs of Unidentified flying objects over Alaska, the US and Canada and recent sightings in Spruce Pine and surrounding Mountain towns and woodlands.

The AlenXpo is coming back to the small town with big Names like History Channel “Ancient Alien’ Star Mike Bara, Author and Iheart Radio star- Brooks Agnew, Dr. Stamey from the Unexplained Series with William Shatner and other notables will be coming to Spruce Pine to Speak at the AlienXPO Speaker Conference to be held at the Cross Street Commerce Center. Mike Bara will also be researching the local areas and meeting with local citizens to discuss recent phenomena with a rash of sightings in the small town in the last few years. It is no small wonder that the small town is preparing for a massive invasion.

