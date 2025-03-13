Springtime Fun at Grandfather Mountain

Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, is gearing up for springtime, with daily programs, special experiences, a slate of events — including new happenings! — and beautiful blooms all ahead. (Photo Courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation)

Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, is gearing up for springtime, with daily programs, special experiences, a slate of events — including new happenings! — and beautiful blooms all ahead.

“We are especially excited for spring this year,” said Jesse Pope, president and executive director of the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. “With our area ready to welcome visitors after Hurricane Helene and greatly needing the economic boost tourists provide, we are eagerly anticipating a return to a busier season on the mountain.”

Check out these fun ways to explore, understand and value the wonders of Grandfather Mountain in the spring season.

DAILY PROGRAMS

Spring is an ideal time to visit Grandfather Mountain, as the park’s flora and fauna become energized with the initial signs of warmer weather — and Grandfather Mountain’s talented team of educators is on hand to showcase these natural wonders, all included with the price of admission.

Starting March 22, Grandfather begins offering daily programming, including Keeper Talks, during which guests can talk with park educators about the habitat animals — black bears, cougars, river otters, bald eagles and elk — and watch them receive an enrichment. Enrichments are special treats, new toys or unfamiliar scents designed to break up the animals’ routines and help keep them active and intellectually stimulated. Keeper Talks run between 10 and 15 minutes and are held daily, every half hour from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., March 22 to Nov. 9, in the environmental wildlife habitats area.

During Grandfather’s Junior Naturalist program, park educators help younger guests use scientific tools to make observations about natural phenomena. These 30-minute programs take place outside of the Wilson Center and are held at 11:30 a.m. on weekends March 22 to May 25, daily May 26 to Aug. 17 and weekends Aug. 23 to Nov. 9.

For those who wish to reach new heights, the 15- to 20-minute Peaks and Profiles program will be offered daily at 1 and 3 p.m. by the Mile High Swinging Bridge. Grandfather’s educators discuss the mountain’s unique weather, climate, flora and fauna at this program.

Animal Encounters invite guests to come face-to-face with some of the mountain’s off-display educational animal ambassadors while a park educator answers questions about that particular animal. Encounters last about 30 minutes and are held at 2 p.m. on weekends March 22 to May 25, daily May 26 to Aug. 17 and on weekends Aug. 23 to Nov. 9 at the habitat path above the otter habitat (or at the Wilson Center on inclement weather days).

Inside the Wilson Center for Nature Discovery, Random Acts of Science allows guests to learn about native plants and animals, use weather instruments to record data, investigate minerals, skulls or even tiny organisms under a microscope — and more, as it varies every day. Educators host the 30- to 45-minute event at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and at 11 a.m., 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on weekends.

Beyond seasonal rambles, Ramble with a Naturalist takes place outside the main entrance of the Wilson Center at 1 p.m. on weekends. Guests are invited to take a short stroll with a naturalist for seasonal topics – including wildflowers, weather, pollinators, mushrooms, butterflies, fall color and more.

May Wildlife Rehab Center Animal Talks allow participants to meet some of the ambassador animals from Lees-McRae College’s May Wildlife Rehabilitation Center and learn about these birds, animal rehabilitation and wildlife protection. These talks are held Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Williams Outdoor Learning Space from May 24 to July 26.

To learn more about these Grandfather Mountain daily programs and others, visit www.grandfather.com/daily-programs.

EXPERIENCES

From April 5 to Nov. 2, Grandfather Mountain will host special experiences, like “Meet the Bears” and Behind-the-Scenes Tours, available at an additional cost.

Meet-the-Bears Tours take participants behind the scenes to meet some of Grandfather Mountain’s resident black bears and learn all about them, including their names, daily routines, care, histories and more. Meet-the-Bears Tours are offered on weekends, April 5 through November 2. Tours last approximately 30 minutes and are offered at 11 a.m. Reservations are required.

Behind-the-Scenes Habitat Tours allow guests to see where the cougars and otters sleep overnight, meet black bears that are not commonly on display, learn the ins and outs of what it takes to care for the animals year-round, observe a training session and find out why the animals call Grandfather Mountain home. Behind-the-Scenes Habitat Tours are offered on weekends, April 5 through November 2. Tours last one hour and are offered at 12:30 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. Reservations are required.

“Paint With an Otter” allows participants to meet an otter, choose nontoxic paint colors for the artwork and watch as a habitat keeper guides the animal through the painting enrichment. Participants are able to select the painting they like the best to take home. The experience lasts for 30 minutes and is offered on weekends, April 5 through November 2, at 11:30 a.m.

“Keeper for a Day” offers participants the unique experience of learning how to care for Grandfather’s resident animals, clean their habitats and prepare their food. “Keeper for a Day” also includes a painting session with one of the habitat animals. This three-hour “work shift” is offered on Tuesday mornings, April through October.

To learn more about Grandfather Mountain experiences, visit www.grandfather.com/experiences.

Individuals with limited mobility should inquire about availability when booking “Meet the Bears” or “Paint With an Otter.” A UTV is available to transport guests with mobility issues if lined up in advance.

EVENTS

Sounds of Nature – Kids’ Music Day

Saturday, April 26

1-4 p.m.

New in 2025! Join us for a fun-filled, nature-themed afternoon of music, where families and kids can groove to the sounds in nature! This interactive concert celebrates the beauty of the natural world, featuring lively performances, eco-themed songs and hands-on activities that teach kids about conservation. Included with park admission.

A treat in late April and May, pink-shell azalea can be found growing across the mountain. This subspecies of the rhododendron family, considered vulnerable globally, has delicate pink blooms. (Photo Courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation / Skip Sickler)

Rhododendron Ramble

May 24-June 1

1-1:30 p.m.

From May 24 to June 1, daily, short, guided strolls will highlight Grandfather Mountain’s rhododendron species and blooms. The easygoing walks take approximately 20 minutes and are fit for guests of all ages, as the paths are wheelchair and stroller accessible. Included in park admission.

Nature Photography Weekend

June 6-8

This popular shutterbug weekend includes presentations from top nature photographers, hands-on breakout sessions, a friendly contest and the rare opportunity to photograph the mountain’s spectacular scenery and native animals before and after regular business hours. Additional cost.

Animal Birthday Party

Wednesday, June 11

Grandfather Mountain celebrates the birthdays of its resident animals with games, contests, crafts and surprises. The mountain’s habitat staff will prepare a fun-filled day for guests, as well as programs to celebrate the park’s furry and feathered inhabitants. Included in park admission.

BLOOMS

Spring and the leaves starting to bud on trees is always a welcome sight after winter at Grandfather. Dutchman’s breeches, spring beauties, trout lilies and squirrel corn are just some of the very first wildflowers of the spring.

The months of May and June see the beloved rhododendrons, azaleas and mountain laurel make their return, among others. A treat in late April and May, pink-shell azalea can be found growing across the park. This subspecies of the rhododendron family, considered vulnerable globally, has delicate pink blooms.

Visitors hoping to take in the sights, and scents, of the bountiful blooms on the mountain can plan ahead by referencing Grandfather’s Wildflower Bloom Calendar at www.grandfather.com/wildflowers-calendar.

The nonprofit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world through education, exploration and example. For more information, visit www.grandfather.com.

