Spring Has Sprung and So Has the 2024 Blowing Rock Garden Club Season! Come Join Us

Come join the Blowing Rock Garden Club this year to volunteer, make new friends and learn from each other as we begin our year of service and fellowship.

Our most visible project is the Memorial Garden with Evenlight Eagles chairing the Horticulture Committee to coordinate volunteers, and work tirelessly to design and plant native blooms for the community to enjoy.

You may have witnessed the beautiful spring blooms such as daffodils and tulips which are planted and maintained in Memorial Garden and the adjacent spaces alongside the 1888 Museum. However, the members of the Blowing Rock Garden Club do a plethora of activities other than gardening. Many members will attest that the multiple fellowship and learning activities are their favorite things about membership! Field trips provide opportunities to visit diverse garden spaces and learn from the caretakers. Monthly meetings encourage sharing ideas and catching up with each other.

A guest speaker is hosted at each meeting and presents on various garden or plant topics of interest. With 74 current members, each one participates at their comfort level whether it’s chairing a committee, volunteering in the Memorial Garden, serving on the board or attending meetings and special events.

The Blowing Rock Garden Club had its first Wildflower Bingo event in September 2023 with many small businesses and artisans in Blowing Rock donating fabulous prizes and raffle items. Last year, the event was sold out while raising approximately $5000 to enhance the Memorial Garden and add an additional statue to the garden. Plans are in place for another night of Bingo fun again this fall!

“Between our members and the speakers we host throughout the year, the garden club is a great resource of gardening knowledge” says Mary Babbit, the current president of the Blowing Rock Garden Club. “We have a lot of fun too! If you have an interest in horticulture and a love of learning, please join us. We meet on the first Wednesday of each month, May to October.”

Meetings are held at the American Legion building at 333 Wellingford St, Blowing Rock. The first meeting of the year will be a lunch and learn with Brian Antzak of Bug Lovers Native Plants. He will share many benefits of using native plants in our gardens along with items to purchase. Lunch and fellowship starts at 11:30, meeting begins at 12:00 with the presentation at 1:00.

More information can be found on our website at blowingrockgardenclub.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

