Southern Appalachian Historical Association Seeking Artistic Director for 2023 Season

December 5, 2022 – The Southern Appalachian Historical Association, producer of the classic drama “Horn in the West,” is seeking an artistic director for the upcoming 2023 show season. The 3rd oldest outdoor drama in the United States, this historical summertime experience has been drawing viewers to the Boone area from around the world for 70 years.

The utmost care will be taken to secure a Director who values the cultural and historical significance of this drama while bringing the experience and talent to craft an artistic and professional presentation to the highest standards.

The ideal candidate will have prior experience in theater direction and production, including design and technical aspects. The director must be able to coach volunteers and oversee theatrical arts such as acting, singing, dancing, and stage management in a community theater context. Importantly, the director must also be able to blend fresh creative vision and energy with the spirit and integrity of the classic script.

The Director will be responsible for the searches and hiring of cast members and will therefore need to be available as soon as January 13th to attend the Southeastern Theatre Conference (SETC) auditions conference in Greensboro, NC on January 13 & 14, 2023.

Resumes should be submitted to the Southern Appalachian Historical Association no later than December 23, 2022 via mail or email using the contact information below:

Email: [email protected]. Mail: SAHA | PO Box 295 | Boone, NC 28607

