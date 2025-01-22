Southern Appalachian Historical Association Announces Theatre Director for “Horn in the West”® 2025 Season – Boone Native Clarinda Ross

The Southern Appalachian Historical Association (SAHA) is thrilled to announce plans for the 2025 season of “Horn in the West”®.

As repairs by the Town of Boone will be underway at the Daniel Boone Amphitheater, this year’s performance will be held in the mini-amphitheater area located at Hickory Ridge History Museum, fondly known as “Hickory Ridge Homestead”. HORN will be celebrating our heritage with a return to our historical roots as a fully community-based production, using a local cast. The drama will run for 4 weeks, 3 nights a week, and will be staged in and amongest the cabins for an immersive audience experience.

Clarinda Ross

Clarinda Ross is a celebrated professional actor, director, and playwright whose deep local ties and national accolades make her a perfect fit to helm this community-driven performance. She has appeared on stage and screen, worked with notable theatres such as the Alliance Theatre, The Alley Theatre and Barter Theatre, and served on the National Council of Actors’ Equity Association. Her extensive resume includes TV and film credits like Teenage Bounty Hunters (Netflix), Blue Sky with Jessica Lange, E.R., The Drew Carey Show, and Judging Amy. Currently, Clarinda teaches and directs in the Advanced Actors Workshop at Los Angeles City College Theater Academy, the oldest training program on the West Coast. You can read more about Clarinda on our website at www.horninthewest.com/about-director

Clarinda’s Vision –

“Our 2025 season is about bringing the community together,” said Ross. “I’m honored to direct Horn in the West® in my hometown, where my family roots run deep. This is an opportunity to celebrate local talent and reconnect with our shared Appalachian heritage.”

The 2025 auditions will be held Saturday, January 25th, from 10:30 AM to 4:30 PM, with a second date scheduled for Saturday, February 1st, from 10:30 AM to 4:30 PM at First Baptist Church on King Streer, Boone, NC. We encourage participants to dress comfortably and come prepared to read, sing, and move in what will feel like a fun, interactive acting workshop. Our goal is to make this an enriching and educational experience for performers of all ages. Actors, singers and dancers of all skill levels from the High Country and surrounding areas are invited to audition. Whether you’re a seasoned performer or stepping onto the stage for the first time, this is your chance to be part of an iconic production that tells the story of Western North Carolina and Appalachia. We strongly encourage families to attend together.

Dates for the 2025 season will be held Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays ONLY for four weeks, starting July 10, 2025 and running through August 2, 2025.

For the latest information on show times, ticket pricing and museum programs, sign up for our newsletter at horninthewest.com. You can also follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/horninthewest/ or on Instagram at @horninthewest_hickoryridge.

