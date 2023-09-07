SouthEnd Brewing Co. boasts original craft beers, elevated pub fare, and fresh cocktails in new King St. home on September 23, 2023

BOONE, NC, September 7, 2023 – Nearly a year ago, the Kevorkian family purchased the historic building at 747 W King street with a vision of expanding family-owned, SouthEnd Brewing Co. After six months of renovations, that day is finally here. The Greensboro, NC-based brewery and restaurant is opening its doors in the High Country. The press and public are invited to the grand opening celebration of SouthEnd Brewing Co.’s Boone location on September 23, 2023.

The event will take place at SouthEnd Brewing, located at 747 W. King St in Downtown Boone, NC between 11:00 am and 10:00 pm. Guests will experience a full range of draft styles crafted by SouthEnd, elevated pub fare, and fresh cocktails while enjoying local live music, and family fun throughout the day.

From Aram and Megan Kevorkian, owner/operator, “We love the Boone community and are excited to bring our family business to our hometown. We can’t wait to see you at SouthEnd!”



More information on the company and the event can be found at www.southendbrewing.com. Each location hosts their own social media accounts to keep customers up to date on menus, events, and more:

SouthEnd Brewing is family-owned, operated, and loved. It all started when Aram took a brew class at Appalachian State University. This skill was shared with his dad and brother, Eric and Seth, and a love of good craft beer became a shared passion of the Kevorkian family. The original location was founded in Greensboro, NC in 2019 by Eric and Seth, with the second location opening in 2023 in Boone, NC by Aram and his wife, Megan, back where it all started. What do we care about the most? Good beer, great food, and providing a place for families and communities to gather. At the heart of SouthEnd Brewing is respect for others, acceptance of all, and a focus on our amazing teams. Also, did we mention we like beer?

Courtesy of SouthEnd Brewing Company

