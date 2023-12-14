Snowsports is Western North Carolina’s Economic Engine

|Sugar Mountain Ski Resort, North Carolina.
Wednesday, 13, 2023. – At Appalachian Ski Mtn. earlier today the North Carolina Ski Areas Association (NCSAA) announced the findings of an economic value analysis study of the North Carolina’s snowsports industry. The study, conducted during the 2022-23 winter season, found that North Carolina’s six ski areas, Appalachian Ski Mtn., Beech Mountain Resort, Cataloochee Ski Area, Hatley Pointe Ski Resort, Sapphire Valley Ski Area, and Sugar Mountain Resort generated a $244.3 million annual economic boom to rural communities scattered up and down the state’s mountainous western border and along the highest peaks of the Appalachian Mountain range, within the short window of four months. Even the more populated cities situated at the foothills feel the influx of economic stability because of the state’s snowy season. For example, for every $100 spent by a skier, another $65 is generated through the indirect and induced impacts.
The study also reveals that the 2022-23 winter season brought an estimated 781,000 skier visits, staying an average of three nights in the local area and spending on average per person per trip $356. In addition, North Carolina ski area operators directly supported nearly 2,000 jobs and invested $16 million in capital expenditures including new and upgraded lifts, on-mountain facilities, and summer and fall operations, more than double the investment during the 2019-2020 season. “The folks who work and live in these mountainous neighborhoods recognize that North Carolina Ski Areas bring more than cash and people to their communities, they add a sparkle of energy!” said Bill Leonard, owner of Ski Country Sports since 1983, with shops located in Banner Elk, Boone, Asheville, and Charlotte. The influence of the North Carolina snowsports industry extends beyond its borders. Since 1961 when Cataloochee Ski Area first opened, North Carolina ski areas have been a leader in developing and injecting new skiers into the sport across the country and throughout the world. The economic value analysis was conducted by RRC Associates, the leading consulting and market research firm in the snowsports industry.
Click here to review the study in its entirety.
Contact:Jeremy Sage, Ph.D.
RRC Associates
Director of Economics and Tourism Research
509-592-5852
Kimberley Jochl
North Carolina Ski Areas Association
President
828-898-4521 x262
