Singing in the Valle Opens 2023 Summer Concert Series at St. John’s Four Musical Groups Combine to Kick-Off 12th Anniversary Season on June 4

VALLE CRUCIS, NC – The annual Singing in the Valle music program opens the 2023 Summer Concert Series in Valle Crucis at 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 4 with the vocal and handbell choirs of Holy Cross Episcopal Church joined by singers from Banner Elk Presbyterian Church and the popular vocal trio The Holy Smokes.

This concert is the first in a line-up of artists that has been announced for the popular Summer Concert Series at historic St. John’s Church in Valle Crucis with monthly events planned through August 6. A summer mission of Holy Cross Episcopal Church, the picturesque chapel, consecrated in 1862, is located in the Watauga County countryside and provides marvelous acoustics for music with its wooden walls and floors forming a natural sounding board for live performances.

The choral and handbell ensembles will perform both individually and together as a combined group. The choir directors are Nina Allbert from Banner Elk Presbyterian Church and Elaine Kallestad from Holy Cross Episcopal Church in Valle Crucis. Organist David Soyars from the Banner Elk church will accompany the vocal artists.The Holy Smokes trio consists of singer/musicians John Goodrich, Andrea McDonough, and Dan Shepherd.

The evening opens with a venerable Gospel standard, “In the Sweet By and By,” sung together by all. Then the concert portion begins with the Holy Cross Choir singing a three-piece set: Richard De Castre’s “Prayer to Jesus” (circa 1430); “Deep River” (African-American spiritual); and “Sing with Songs of Joy” (Handel). Of interest, is the Middle English text and pronunciation in the medieval “Prayer to Jesus.” The spiritual, “Deep River,” includes rarely-sung additional verses; and Handel’s “Sing with Songs of Joy” offers stylistic nods to choruses in his famous oratorio, “Messiah.”

The Holy Cross Handbell Choir then takes the stage with “Old Testament Sketches” by Douglas E. Wagner. The “Sketches” exist in two parts: Blessing and Rejoicing. Both are arranged for handbells with narration provided by Valle Crucis Conference Center director Margaret Lumpkin Love. Additional handbell anthems include “Zimbelstern” by Susan T. Nelson and “Tallis’ Canon” by Margaret R. Tucker.

The Holy Smokes will offer the next set. “Fill My Way with Love,” an old-time Gospel favorite by Iris Dement brings us back to Appalachian roots, while James Taylor’s “Shower the People” brings heartfelt soul.

The Banner Elk Presbyterian Choir is next on the program, with two choral contemporary Christian anthems. The first is “What Wondrous Love is This” by Wes Ramsay and Tim Sharp. While the text is a familiar one, the tune is a new setting which explores tight vocal harmonies in tandem with a striking piano part. Their second piece is a fun arrangement by Larry Shackley of the traditional spiritual, “Wade in the Water.” Adapted to a Gospel-swing style, the choir promises that, “this music will have your toes a’tapping!”

Scott Kallestad, Professor of Saxophone at the Hayes School of Music at Appalachian State University will provide a bit of Broadway and Americana with the sentimental, “Till There Was You,” famously sung by Shirley Jones in the Meredith Willson’s The Music Man. Duke Ellington’s “Satin Doll” brings a jazz standard and a twist of ambience to finish the set.

Finally, the two vocal choirs join to present the incomparably beautiful “Sing Me to Heaven,” by Daniel Gawthrop. The final combined choir piece is Pepper Choplin’s “Hold Onto the Rock,” featuring baritone soloist Jarrett Koski from the Banner Elk church.

The audience gets a chance to stand and sing several beloved hymns throughout the concert, bringing a collective fervor to “Singing in the Valle.”

Celebrating its 12th Anniversary season in 2023, the concerts showcase some of the High Country’s finest musicians along with regional artists of national prominence. Attendees linger until sunset to mingle with the artists after their performance. All concerts begin promptly at 5 p.m., are approximately 60 minutes in duration and followed by a potluck supper. Admission is free, but a suggested contribution of $5 will help the parish offset artists fees, with children 12 and under admitted free of charge.

Remaining concerts on the 2023 series include the Junaluska Gospel Choir from Boone Mennonite Brethren Church, who will present an evening of spirituals and gospel favorites on Sunday, July 2, 2023. They will be followed by Wild Blue Yonder, An Appalachian Celtic Band on Sunday, August 6, 2023 performing songs of Appalachia and the British Isles with spirit and fire, using fiddles, whistles, bagpipe, mandolin, bodhran, banjo, bouzouki, and Celtic drums blend to serve up a high-energy helping of Celtic tunes.

Attendees traditionally bring a dish to share during the potluck supper on the lawn that follows every summer concert, with dozens of folks arriving early to begin the social aspect of the evening’s festivities. Many audience members prefer to set up lawn chairs near the open windows of the chapel and listen to the music as it resonates throughout the valley.

All are welcome as High Country residents mingle with newcomers and visitors to the melting pot that is historic St. John’s.

###

St. John’s Chapel is located at 645 Herb Thomas Road, off Mast Gap Road in the Sugar Grove community near Valle Crucis, NC. Signs are posted throughout the valley directing audience members to the concert location. For more information, please visit the concert website at www.holycrossvallecrucis.net or call 828.963.4609.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

