Severe Damage: All Hands on Deck Effort to Restore Power – Multi-Day Outage Event Possible

Blue Ridge Energy crews battle severe ice accumulation to restore power

Blue Ridge Energy line technicians, sister crews from cooperatives across North Carolina, electric contractors and tree trimmers are battling severe destruction to restore power to over 11,000 members in Ashe, Watauga and Alleghany counties Wednesday afternoon.

At this hour, ice accumulation is ongoing, worsening the effects on the grid. Heavy ice has caused widespread damage across the cooperative’s mountain service area. Crews are battling falling trees, powerlines weighed down by ice and continued winter weather to restore power.

Assisting Blue Ridge Energy line technicians are additional crews from Energy United, Rutherford EMC, Union Power Cooperative, Randolph EMC, Pee Dee Electric, Four County EMC, Pike, Lucas Tree, Kendall Tree and Xylem.

The cooperative advises members that damage at this hour is severe and, in many cases, outages are occurring to damaged locations shortly after they’ve already been repaired due to the effects of the heavy ice accumulation and continued freezing rain. Work will continue around the clock to restore power as quickly as possible but due to the severity of the ice storm, a multi-day outage event will be possible for some members.

“We appreciate all our line technicians, system operators, engineers and others working to identify and reach the damaged areas of our system to restore power as quickly as possible for our members,” said Renee Walker, director of public relations. “We have all crews working in full force to address the widespread damage and get power back on quickly in these extremely low temperatures in our mountains,” she added.

This is the type of situation Blue Ridge Energy line technicians are trained and prepare for all year ‘round, Walker added. “We serve 8,000 miles of line in a very rugged, mountainous terrain with severe winter weather and our crews are prepared and ready to respond in these types of events.”

Safety is paramount, for both line technicians and the public. Blue Ridge Energy reminds the public: Be aware that downed power lines can still be energized, and therefore dangerous or even deadly! Please stay far away from downed lines, which can be hidden underneath downed trees and other affected structures. Only a trained line technician should ever go near a downed power line. You can report downed lines by calling 1-800-451-5474.

While Blue Ridge Energy is aware of outages and system operators are monitoring conditions, members should only report outages by calling PowerLine at 1-800-448-2383, by using the Blue Ridge Energy mobile app, or, by texting OUT to 70216. Outage reports cannot be accepted over social media. Outage status is available 24/7 on the cooperative’s live outage map at www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com and on the mobile app.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

