Several Fundraisers For Good Causes Happening This Coming Weekend In Watauga County

If there is a perfect time for fundraisers, it’s a nice weekend in the Spring, when everyone is looking for a good place to go to help with a good cause.

This upcoming Saturday, May 20, residents of Watauga County and surrounding areas have at least three unique food-related events – spread out from one end of the county to the other — that will be raising money to help with a variety of needs. And what’s special about all of them, those working behind the scenes say we can visit each one over the course of the evening: Eat at one and save food from the other two for the next day, or drop something off to shut-ins along the way back home. It’s a win-win for everyone involved.

The sponsors for all three events, as well as the intended recipients, will be most grateful for any and all support that their friends and neighbors offer during this challenging time.

Saturday, May 20, 4 – 7 p.m. BBQ Benefit for Denise Smith and Family, to help with medical bills and travel expenses for Denise, who is undergoing treatments for cancer at Duke Medical Center. Menu: BBQ, baked beans, slaw, rolls and dessert. The event will be held at the Mountaineer Ruritan Building, 1161 Sugar Grove. Questions? Call or text (828 )964-3316.

Saturday, May 20, 4-7 p.m. Fish Fry Drive-Through at Bethany Lutheran Church. All donations go to support community outreach, including the Summer Feeding program with Green Valley School, Christmas gifts for children in need, Thanksgiving and Christmas meals for local food-insecure families, meals for the homeless, and more. Menu: Fried flounder, baked potato, coleslaw, hushpuppies, dessert and drink. Bethany Lutheran in located at 1030 Big Hill Road in Boone, just a mile off 194 N and Green Valley School. Pre-orders and donations accepted electronically through the church’s FB page. (No on-site dining available, but the Green Valley Park, just a short distance away, has been reserved for those who wish to enjoy a family picnic together.)

All donations go to support community outreach, including the Summer Feeding program with Green Valley School, Christmas gifts for children in need, Thanksgiving and Christmas meals for local food-insecure families, meals for the homeless, and more. Menu: Fried flounder, baked potato, coleslaw, hushpuppies, dessert and drink. Bethany Lutheran in located at 1030 Big Hill Road in Boone, just a mile off 194 N and Green Valley School. Pre-orders and donations accepted electronically through the church’s FB page. (No on-site dining available, but the Green Valley Park, just a short distance away, has been reserved for those who wish to enjoy a family picnic together.) Saturday, May 20, 5-7:30 p.m. BBQ/ Bahama’s Mission Trip Fundraiser. It’s not a vacation, for sure, but an opportunity to revisit and work with and for residents on the island who are in great need of financial and moral support. Event will include a time of good food and fellowship, silent auction, cake auction and a crafts fair featuring local handcrafted items. Doors open at the church at 4:30 p.m., located at 240 Howard’s Creek Rd. Boone.

Hope to see you at one or all of these fundraising events. Proof-positive that we live in a corner of the world that truly cares.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

